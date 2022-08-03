Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado

Read on kool1079.com
Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
A Colorado Hideaway is the State’s First Certified Passive House
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
Colorado Ranks in Top 5 Among States in ‘Best Shape’ – Here’s Why
If Colorado was at a nightclub, New Hampshire might come up to us and drop the line, "If I said you have a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?" But how did we rank so high, really?. Clearly, not every Coloradan gets up every day and feels that...
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er
Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
Grand Junction Recalls the Most Painful Sunburn We’ve Ever Had
If only our crazy Colorado summer sunburn stories came with a selfie. Some of y'all are cracking me up with the stories of falling asleep in your fishing boat up on the Grand Mesa. The sun on the Western Slope can get ya with very little warning. While many of...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Sturgis Photos: Motorcycle Rally DUI Enforcement Begins In Colorado
The annual migration to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has begun. A lot of Sturgis-bound bikers will be coming from and through Colorado and law enforcement agencies in the state want to help make sure bikers get to their destination safely The goal is to remove impaired drivers and riders from the road.
Why Are Barn Quilts So Common On Colorado Barns?
Barns can be fun to decorate. Recently we told you what the star decoration on a barn means, but what about those "barn quilts"? The geometric patterns resemble a quilt block you might find on a gifted blanket from grandma. The ones you see on barns are often painted on a piece of wood.
Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers
Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
The Story of Colorado’s Sacred Yin Yang Platform On the Rim Trail
There is something special about the Yin Yang platform on western Colorado's Rim Trail. The platform is located on Snowmass Village's Rim Trail South with majestic views of the surrounding mountains, Mt. Daly, and a big chunk of the Snowmass Ski Area. It really is an amazing view. People come here to Spiral Point to rest, relax, reflect, meditate -- and take amazing photos.
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
Recently Uncovered Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado Wildlife
Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant, while a newsman at heart, occasionally captured images of Western Colorado wildlife. Here are a few recently discovered images from the Grand Junction area. The images below would have been captured in Western Colorado between the 1940s and 1970s. They've lingered unseen in a...
Grand Junction Colorado Has Done This In the Name of Love
Have you ever done anything crazy in the name of love? We all have. Here are a few examples straight out of Grand Junction, Colorado. I asked on Facebook, "What's the craziest thing you've ever done for someone you love? Here's what you had to say. Crazy Things That Happen...
75-Year-Old State Fishing Record in Colorado Demolished By Huge Catch
There are some places where bigger isn't better, luckily Colorado isn't one of those places. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tim Daniel of Granby, Colorado broke the longest-standing fish record in the state. 75-Year-Old Fishing Record in Colorado. On May 23, 2022, Tim Daniel set...
