ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado

By Wes Adams
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kool1079.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crested Butte, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Ouray, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado is Stunning

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Aspen Snowmass#The Four Corners#The Western Slope#Most Popular Destination
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er

Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs

Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Why Are Barn Quilts So Common On Colorado Barns?

Barns can be fun to decorate. Recently we told you what the star decoration on a barn means, but what about those "barn quilts"? The geometric patterns resemble a quilt block you might find on a gifted blanket from grandma. The ones you see on barns are often painted on a piece of wood.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers

Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Story of Colorado’s Sacred Yin Yang Platform On the Rim Trail

There is something special about the Yin Yang platform on western Colorado's Rim Trail. The platform is located on Snowmass Village's Rim Trail South with majestic views of the surrounding mountains, Mt. Daly, and a big chunk of the Snowmass Ski Area. It really is an amazing view. People come here to Spiral Point to rest, relax, reflect, meditate -- and take amazing photos.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado

If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy