ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night

Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Angels hit MLB record-tying seven solo home runs in loss to A's

The Los Angeles Angels hit seven home runs on Thursday, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics. How is that possible? Well, each of the Angels' seven dingers were solo shots. The A's scored eight runs, enough to secure an 8-7 victory in Anaheim. The Angels are just the...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Cody Bellinger
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will operate third base after Max Muncy was benched versus San Diego's lefty Sean Manaea. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Max Stassi sitting Saturday afternoon for Los Angeles in Game 1

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Stassi is being replaced behind the plate by Kurt Suzuki versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 258 plate appearances this season, Stassi has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Higgins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. Our models project Higgins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.6...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy