Greene County fairgoers keep cool despite today’s heat

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
GREENE COUNTY — The intense sun beating down on fairgoers did not stop them from having a good time with family Wednesday.

With temperatures hitting 90 degrees and a UV index above eight, staying safe is a top priority.

“Sunscreen is definitely recommended,” said Mike Spahr, Greene County Agricultural Society president. “Stay hydrated, we don’t want you to get sick while your out here.”

To keep that from happening, there are cooling rooms for attendees as well as a medical staff on standby. Free water is also available.

An announcement is also playing every half hour at the fair to remind people that staying cool keeps them safe.

It’s really hot outside but the ground is even hotter, which is a good thing the animals are in the shade.

“You got to make they have feed water and hay,” said Owen Sutter, who grew up taking care of animals.

All of the owners at the fair take pride in keeping their livestock healthy in the extreme conditions and said the most important things are fans.

Locals said they come to the fair every year and the heat is just something they deal with to enjoy the fair

