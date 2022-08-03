ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Sleeping on the job? Casper is now hiring professional snoozers for cash

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvPp8_0h3lD2MD00

Sleeping on the job is now a requirement at this new gig.

Mattress company Casper is looking to hire professional sleepers to test out their products by simply catches some zzzs.

Candidates will be paid $25 per hour for one month to try out mattresses at local Casper Sleep Shops.

The job also touts the potential to continue work with the brand.

The three applicants who are hired will have the flexibility to sleep and create content from locations that best express their sleep personality, a Casper spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Sleepers must be willing to sleep in public and in unexpected settings.

They should also have a deep love for deep sleep, the company said.

Candidates should also have the ability to power nap and a desire to sleep as much as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274egF_0h3lD2MD00
Mattress company Casper is looking for professional sleepers to test their products.
Casper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Jvrw_0h3lD2MD00
Candidates will be paid $25.00 an hour.
Getty Images

When sleepers aren’t snoozing on the clock, their responsibilities include creating short-form videos talking about all things sleep.

Other perks include a pajama dress code — and free Casper products.

The job offering first sprouted from a TikTok video that the brand posted.

It showed someone sound asleep in a Casper store.

Comments have been flooding in ever since.

Some considered the act a “dream job,” with many wondering, “How can I apply for this job?”

“Wait, you can get paid to do that?” one user asked.

Prospective sleepers can apply for real by filling out the application at Casper.com — and creating an optional video cover letter on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Sleep#Mattress#Casper Sleep Shops#Fox News Digital#Tiktok
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
SHOPPING
pymnts

Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery

Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Amazon buying iRobot in a $1.7 billion all-cash deal

Completion of the deal will be subject to shareholder approval, as well as the regulatory green light. iRobot CEO Colin Angle will continue to run the company if the deal goes through. It will mark Amazon's fourth largest deal to date, behind its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, its...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today

Families who need help in keeping their floors spotless should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals, which includes Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and for good reason — its products provide powerful cleaning capabilities, supported by smart home functions that provide even more convenience for household members. These robot vacuums are also available across a wide range of prices, so no matter your budget, there’s a Roomba that will be perfect for your home.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WWD

Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy

Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

This 'Must-Have' Pregnancy Pillow With Over 50,000 Reviews Is Over 60% Off & Claims to Help Ease 3rd Trimester Pains

Click here to read the full article. Chances are that one of your mommy friends has told you to invest in a pregnancy pillow, that they couldn’t live without one during their pregnancy. If you’ve been on the edge of getting one, now’s your chance to get a bestselling pregnancy pillow on the cheaper end. Dubbed the “Ultimate Pregnancy Pillow,” the PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow has been a holy grail for tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers, providing comfort and support for expecting mamas. Not only does it provide comfort and support, but this versatile pillow is also extremely adjustable: able...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
House Digest

The Return Policy For Furniture At WalMart Explained

Sometimes when you order an item online or even purchase from a big box retail store and get it home, it's not quite what you expect. There could be missing parts or the product in the box is slightly damaged, or it just isn't exactly what you wanted. If these issues occur, it's always helpful to know the store's return policy so that you can quickly take care of the problem and either get a replacement or a refund for what you purchased.
RETAIL
CNET

Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Roomba Vacuum Maker, iRobot, to Be Bought by Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report has been both hinting at and yelling about its desire to delve further into the smart home technology space for years. The retail giant acquired smart doorbell maker Ring in 2018 and, in 2021, unveiled an Astro robot that moves around one's home with the Alexa voice assistant that the company has been making since 2014 for a retail price of $1,000.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

I’m Obsessed With These Extremely Cushy $24 Cloud Slides from Amazon — Treat Your Feet

Click here to read the full article. Remember those days when you were a kid, and your mom honked her car horn a few times to let you know she was outside with groceries? In a panic-stricken stupor, you’d always throw on the first pair of shoes you found by the front door to quickly help your mother bring package after package from the car to the kitchen. In this situation, you’d probably often find yourself in a pair of heels six sizes too small or your dad’s work loafers six sizes too big. It’s a memory for the majority of...
SHOPPING
CNET

Get Select Amazon Halo Fitness Trackers for $45 at Best Buy (Save $35)

There are plenty of fitness trackers out there that can track your health and perform multiple other functions, but they're usually priced at $100 or more. While the Amazon Halo didn't make it to our list of best fitness trackers for 2022, it still rivals products like Fitbit. If you're looking for a general fitness tracker, this already affordable device is now on sale for $45 on Best Buy.
SHOPPING
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy