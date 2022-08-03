Youngest female unicorn CEO moves startup to Moinian’s 60 Madison Avenue

Click here to read the full article. Double the mansions, double the fun? Two side-by-side mansions in Fort Lauderdale, built for twin brothers and their families, just hit the market together for $54 million. The French country-style homes sit opposite one another on more than 11 acres of verdant land, and are separated only by a manmade lake. The homes are being listed by chiropractor Robert Lewin, who lived in the larger of the two (at 13000 Lane) with his wife Lisa and their four daughters. The open-air residence spans nearly 17,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a staff...

