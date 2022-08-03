Youngest female unicorn CEO moves startup to Moinian’s 60 Madison Avenue

Read on therealdeal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Purchase Second Miami Waterfront Home for $44 Million
Jackie and Mike Bezos purchased six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Miami home for $44 million. The Bezos family has purchased not one, but two Miami beach houses for a total of $78 million. Jackie and Mike Bezos purchased a $34 million waterfront property in the Coral Gables neighborhood last week, Mansion Global reported....
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
The Average Rent for a Manhattan Apartment Just Hit a New Record High: Report
Click here to read the full article. Manhattanites are officially dishing out more money than ever for their monthly rent. Last month, the average monthly payout for an apartment on the island rose to $5,058, according to a new report by Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate. This staggering amount is a first for the Big Apple and a 29 percent increase year over year. The median rent price also went up 25 percent in June, amounting to $4,050 a month. Unfortunately, dealing with sky-high rents is a problem that brokers say city dwellers can expect to continue. “There...
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
Billionaire Property Tycoon Nick Candy Lists Sprawling LA Manse for $85 Million
Take a step back into the Golden Age of Hollywood with this incredible architecturally significant estate built in 1959. The Reserve, as it’s called, was purchased in 2013 by Christian Candy, the brother of British property tycoon Nick Candy. Christian sold it to Nick and his wife, Australian singer Holly Valance, in 2018. Over the last four years, Candy and his wife have made extensive renovations to the home. It’s located within the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood, part of L.A.’s tony Bel-Air enclave, and has quite the glamorous history.
Paul Allen's estate just off-loaded a chunk of the late Microsoft cofounder's massive real estate portfolio, selling 10 properties across the US for a combined $168 million
Allen's trust has sold an estimated $233 million worth of real estate in the last year alone, fueling speculation about what might be for sale next.
As the office goes extinct, the WeWork era rises again
Offices may be over for many workers, but coworking spaces are roaring back. Over 800 coworking spaces shuttered over the past two years, per flexible workspace tracker Upsuite. Even some of the once-ubiquitous brands, like WeWork and women-only club The Wing, were already struggling when the pandemic hit. No longer....
Twinning? Two Side-by-Side Mansions in Florida Built for Twin Brothers Just Listed for $54 Million
Click here to read the full article. Double the mansions, double the fun? Two side-by-side mansions in Fort Lauderdale, built for twin brothers and their families, just hit the market together for $54 million. The French country-style homes sit opposite one another on more than 11 acres of verdant land, and are separated only by a manmade lake. The homes are being listed by chiropractor Robert Lewin, who lived in the larger of the two (at 13000 Lane) with his wife Lisa and their four daughters. The open-air residence spans nearly 17,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a staff...
Real Estate Titan Zillow Sees Tough Times Ahead in Housing
After the residential real estate market boomed in the first 18 months of the covid pandemic, it has now sagged. Home prices and mortgage rates have soared, depressing demand and sending sales down. On the price front, the median existing-home sale price hit $416,000 in June, jumping 13.4% from a...
StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees
The company was founded in San Francisco in 2000.
The "AirBnb Effect" On An Already High-Cost, Shrinking Housing Market
AirBnb vacation rentals have become an increasingly popular investment. Growing demand for vacation rentals as investments, coupled with a pandemic, spurred a vacation buying boom in 2021. In 2020, vacation home purchases exceeded the growth of existing-home sales by 44% from the year prior. High yields or the ability to have a vacation home paid for by others does make it an attractive investment.
Shonda Rhimes Lists Hancock Park English Country-Style Mansion for $6.5 Million
Writer and television producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes is saying goodbye to another one of her Hancock Park homes. Back in January of this year, Shonda broke a neighborhood record when her luxurious 1923 Italianate villa designed by Elmer Grey (and shared with Architectural Digest after renovations) sold for a whopping $21 million dollars, the Los Angeles neighborhood’s priciest sale to date. This week, her cozy brick-clad English Manor home located in the same tony neighborhood is up for grabs at a comparatively cool $6.5 million.
