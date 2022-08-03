‘CMA Fest 2022:’ How to watch country music event online for free; TV channel, start time, performances

Country music has a reputation for turning broken hearts into beautiful songs, and some of the greatest ones in the genre’s history are duets. Johnny Cash and June Carter, George Jones and Tammy Wynette and other duos paved the way with flawless harmonies and striking lyrics that got to the heart of things. In the case of Jones and Wynette, the pair were married from 1969 to 1975 and chronicled their ups and downs in their music. Even after their romantic relationship ended, they continued to earn chart-topping duets together on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs tally.

