ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WilmU’s grow-your-own teacher pipeline results in fast jobs

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago

WilmU and Delaware’s school districts are working to recruit and retain teachers in the First State.

Angelie Ross-Jimenez is 19 years old with an associate’s degree and a full-time job, and she has Wilmington University to thank for that.

The university has created a grow-your-own teacher pipeline program in order to address the teacher shortage in Delaware.

Not only did teachers leave classrooms because of COVID, the state has 4,000 educators eligible for retirement within the next five years.

Enrollment in teaching courses has declined by 67% since 2010, and some educators worry that high school students who watched the chaos that COVID created in classrooms may shy away from a career in education.

In the next 10 years, student enrollment in Delaware schools is expected to grow 7.8%, but the public teacher workforce is only projected to grow 6%.

Added to that, neighboring states are starting to pay much higher salaries than Delaware does, sparking fears of teachers leaving the First State.

Education Secretary Mark Holodick has pointed out on numerous occasions during Wilmingington Learning Collaborative events that many teachers leave Delaware after five years.

The Delaware General Assembly tried to help stem the tide by passing bills that allowed grow-your-own programs, year-long teacher residencies for prospective educators, and a periodic evaluation of the starting salaries of Delaware’s teachers.

Recommended: More legislation in the works to address teacher shortage

Because of all that, “we felt very strongly that as a teaching institution, we wanted to assist the state in helping accelerate and increase the number of folks going through the teacher preparation program,” said Rob Rescigno,  assistant vice president of partnerships and community affairs at WilmU.

More than 50% of all First State educators earned some of their credentials at WilmU and 11 of the state’s last 14 “Teacher of the Year” winners are alumni of one of the university’s education programs.

The student pipeline program started a year and one-half ago with WilmU offering classes in Delaware high schools to help their students interested in education get early college credits.

Now WilmU is approaching other districts to do the same.

Delaware already has more than 3,000 high school students enrolled in the Teacher Academy Pathway .

Now WilmU is pushing its year-long residency program. That allows university students to be placed in a classroom with a mentor teacher for a year, in effect serving as student teacher.

So far, 100% of the students who participated have been offered positions in Delaware. Once the residency is completed, WilmU will cut their tuition in half as they go on to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Rescigno said that the college sees these programs as part of a “continuum of teacher development.”

They also have a WilmU Ambassador’s Program. Students participating in that program serve as ambassadors within school districts, shadowing teachers and helping the districts looking to develop their own grow-your-own programs.

Ross-Jimenez went through Middletown High School’s teacher pathway program in the Appoquinimink School District, a partner of WilmU.

There, she was able to take classes and rack up credits her senior year of high school that would count at WilmU.

The university also paid for a summer class to give her even more credits before starting her freshman year.

Wilmington University’s program encourages participants to take the PRAXIS, which is a test that teachers traditionally had to pass in order to be certified to teach. It is designed to measure the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the classroom.

The university offers workshops, seminars and webinars to prepare the students for the exam.

Ross-Jimenez passed, and was rewarded with another 19 credits before even completing a semester at WilmU.

She then needed just three more classes to earn her associate’s, which she finished.

Her next stop is Olive B. Loss Elementary, where she’ll be working full-time as a special education paraprofessional, while she finishes course work for a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She has about a year-and-a-half left to finish, which she expects to do at the age of 20.

“I definitely feel valued and appreciated over my urgency to become a teacher and my passion being fostered in that, so I definitely plan on staying in the Appo district,” she said. “I haven’t started at Olive B. Loss yet but I already feel welcomed and loved in that environment, so I don’t think I’d be leaving anytime soon.”

Ross-Jimenez isn’t the only Appo grad with confirmed employment.

Andrew Arot is 18 years old and has a full-time contract to teach in Appo once he finishes his four years at University of Delaware. He starts in the fall.

Appo chooses two students each year and offers full-time contracts as soon as they graduate from college.

Superintendent Matthew Burrows, mentor teachers and other officials analyze the student work and then pick one from the early education pathway and one from the K-12 education pathway for a contract.

“It was such an astonishing thing to be a part of,” Arot said. “That security, that assurance of knowing that I already have a job once I’m done college is so comforting. It makes me feel like I don’t have as much to worry about and all I have to do is graduate college and then I’m a teacher.”

Arot and Rescigno both said the pathways do not limit students’ abilities to explore other subject matter and interests.

Arot is pursuing a degree in applied mathematics and not education or math education so he can have career flexibility if he ever wants to leave the classroom.

“From the standpoint of a former high school principal, I would never force anybody to stay on a path,” Rescigno said. “If they come after the second year and tell me their pathway isn’t for them, then I and other staff will find that student alternatives.”

He said the pathways are most successful when districts are flexible and allow the students to explore their interests at a young age.

“I use the example of a piece of fine Italian marble and a piece of fine Italian leather ,” he said. “If you take a hammer and you pound that fine leather, nothing would happen, and it would be undamaged. Now take the same hammer and hit the marble, and it shatters to pieces. That’s because it’s too rigid, and that’s what districts need to avoid with their pathways.”

Mike Trego, Appo’s supervisor for college and career readiness, said that students have a lot more flexibility in these pathways than people might think.

“So the way our schedule is set up, they’ll take a minimum of 32 credits, and out of those 32, only four are the pathway and like eight or more are elective credits,” Trego said, “so really, the students have more opportunities to dabble in other pathways than are required for their own pathway.”

WilmU’s teacher continuum ends with customizable master’s programs.

They offer 12 different areas of distinction. Teachers bundle two of those areas, which dictates the classes in their master’s programs.

Here are the 12 options: digital age teaching and learning, diversity and inclusion, e-learning design and technology, ESOL literacy, national board certification, reading specialist, STEM education, trauma and resilience, teaching and learning, special ed. teachers of students with disabilities, special ed. autism/severe intellectual disabilities, and special ed. early childhood/exceptional children.

A student could, for example, bundle “trauma and resilience” with “STEM education,’ or “diversion and inclusion” with “reading specialist,” or any of the other 66 possible bundle combinations.

The WilmU programs helps students learn more about a career field, give those students a head start in college and helps them get a job and even a master’s faster than traditional programs, Trego said.

That includes students who may want to be a school psychologist, counselor or an administrator, he said.

“It’s also intended to keep our students involved in the school district, through the contract incentives and subbing opportunities,” he said. “Holistically, we want to build a passion for public service.”

Jarek Rutz can be reached by email at jarek@delawarelive.com or by phone at (215) 450-9982. Follow him on Twitter @jarekrutz and on LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Migrant students educated, supported in summer program

Children of migrant workers who move to Delaware – whether from a different state or a different country – can spend the summer receiving educational and social emotional support through a state and federal program. Delaware’s Migrant Education Program is specifically for migrants whose parents work in agriculture and who have moved in the previous three years.  “It can be ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Animal shelters win big in 2022 Bond Bill

If anyone ever needed proof that state legislators are animal lovers, they needn’t look any further than this year’s Bond Bill.  The $1.4 billion spending package — the largest in history — includes a record amount of money for the state’s largest animal shelters.  Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Delaware SPCA each received $1 million, while First ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

6 Delaware students cash in with digital maps

Six First State students each won a $100 cash prize in a state digital mapping competition with projects on Delaware’s poultry industry, estuaries, snow geese and more. The ESRI 2022 ArcGIS U.S. School Competition is an event for middle and high school students to create and present interactive mapping projects using ESRI software.  The Delawareans who competed developed a digital ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Education
Town Square LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Burger Battle returns Aug. 27 after pandemic hiatus

  The Delaware Burger Battle, which spawned winners such as Maiale Deli’s Mexican Burger and Metro Grill’s Peach Burger, returns Saturday, Aug. 27. Ten entries will vie for the burger trophy, with three others going for the alternative burger title. A fundraiser for the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware ProStart Program, the battle will start at noon at ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Here are the graduation rates for each district, charter

There are wide disparities among Delaware’s public school districts and charters in the percentage of seniors crossing the stage to graduate each spring.  Department of Education officials indicated that the most recent data is from 2021 graduation rates.  Recommended: Colonial’s dropout prevention program shows impressive results This year’s data will likely not be published on the State Report Card until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

DOJ: Buffett-owned mortgage firm guilty of redlining in NCCo

A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire Warren Buffett will pay $20 million to resolve allegations of discrimination against Black and Latino homebuyers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice announced this week. Attorneys general in the three states accused Trident Mortgage Company of redlining in the greater Philadelphia region, including New Castle County. Redlining, in the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#Intellectual Disabilities#Wilmington University#Elementary Education
Town Square LIVE News

Who’s running? Full list of candidates in Delaware

With just 47 days to go before the first votes are cast in Delaware’s 2022 primary elections, every seat has at least one person running. Some have numerous candidates. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end in November, meaning all 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats will be up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – July 28, 2022

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: COMMUNITY UD’s REP to offer 2-play season, bonus shows 7 named to state Women’s Hall of Fame Wilmington turns stables into art studios Property near Brandywine Creek trail turns public BUSINESS Wawa to pay Delaware 450K over 2019 data breach FOOD & DINING 9 Delaware restaurants ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Webinar to focus on where COVID education money went

First State Educate will host a school funding webinar Tuesday to discuss where the hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 education relief funds went.  The federal government allocated $122 billion amongst the states in K-12 pandemic funds, and First State Educate wants the community to know where the money is going. Delaware received a total of $637,239,246 across three ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness pushes back after DE Dems endorse primary opponent

In a rare move, the Delaware Democratic Party has endorsed a primary challenger over a sitting statewide-elected Democrat. The state party’s 25-member executive committee unanimously voted last week to endorse Lydia York, a candidate for auditor of accounts, over incumbent Auditor Kathy McGuiness. McGuiness on July 1 was found guilty of three misdemeanor charges, including official misconduct, structuring, and conflict ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Hunters must now register stands, trail cams on state lands

Hunters must now register temporary deer stands, ground blinds and trail cameras placed on state lands. Here’s a link to the registration form. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, or DNREC, said in a press release that the registration “will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Wawa to pay Delaware 450K over 2019 data breach

Delaware will receive $450,000 out of an $8 million multi-state settlement with a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain after a data breach compromised some 34 million payment cards. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Wawa Inc. failed to take reasonable security measures to prevent such a data breach and therefore violated state...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Spark: A premier summer camp with something for everyone

Spark Summer Camp and After School Program is quickly asserting themselves as a premier summer camp in Delaware. The camp, formerly a massive karate studio, allows hundreds of energetic children to play their favorite field day games, explore their creative minds, and even learn STEM.  Patrick Preece, a karate master who was already running a summer karate camp, realized that ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Appo family fun festival, school supply giveaway Aug. 6

Appoquinimink School District is calling on all parents and children to attend its Aug. 6 Family Day festival. The event will include food, music, face painting, games and giveaways — and it’s completely free for Appo families.  The day of fun will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Louis L. Redding Middle School, located at 201 New ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware judge sets date for Twitter, Elon Musk lawsuit

The five-day trial to decide whether the world’s richest man will be forced to purchase social media behemoth Twitter Inc. will begin Oct. 17 in Wilmington, a Chancery Court judge decided last week. Twitter sued Tesla founder Elon Musk after he withdrew from an agreement to take the platform private for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. Musk announced he ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
854
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy