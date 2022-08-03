Henderson history: Boat club in Atkinson Park was flying high in 1947

Creating the Henderson Boat Club in Atkinson Park took years of effort, partly because World War II intervened and partly because the contractor hit bedrock while digging out the lagoon.

“The project was planned before the war and was naturally dropped and now it is planned to take it up again,” said a Gleaner story of Oct. 14, 1945. At that point the idea was to dredge and dam Sugar Creek to create moorage for boats.

That story said boat club organizers soon planned to go before the Henderson City Commission to request a lease of land in that vicinity. The lease of 8.4 acres wasn’t forthcoming until April 23, 1946; it was for 20 years at $1 a year.

Construction began in August of that year and the boat club opened Nov. 17, 1946, according to that issue of The Gleaner.

I’ve written about the boat club several times before, most recently Oct. 11, 2020, and I’ve dipped back into that column for some of the background information. I’m writing about the club again because during the last half of 1947 it was in the news several times.

An Aug. 10 article by James W. Ewing carried the headline, “Henderson Boat Club off to a good start with plenty of enthusiasm being shown.”

Many local residents weren’t aware of the club, he wrote, because it was tucked away in a corner of Atkinson Park not usually seen. (If you’re walking upstream on the River Walk, look to the left when you get to the 90-degree turn where the walk continues around the baseball fields. If there’s not too much vegetation, you’ll be able to see the entrance to the lagoon.)

Ewing’s article provides a bit more detail than the ones from 1946, and some of the numbers are in conflict. For instance, the March 26, 1946, article says the lagoon was 100 feet wide; Ewing’s story puts it at 65 feet.

“When the channel was cut down almost to pool stage solid rock was encountered. This necessitated blasting out the entire channel and harbor, which took money and time.” The project cost $20,000, twice what had been anticipated. Each of the 46 members had put up $500 to build the lagoon.

“Now there is 26-foot (wide) channel leading back about 200 feet from the river’s edge into a harbor 270 feet long, 65 feet wide, blasted out of solid rock and six feet deep the entire distance.”

It was quite a chore, taking four months of day and night work.

“The group who first started the project of constructing the harbor had little idea of the number of headaches they would encounter before the first boat could be safely tied up in the harbor. Dirt and stone amounting to 150,000 cubic yards had to be moved before the channel was finally cut.”

As of Aug. 10, 1947, there were 14 boats moored in the lagoon, although it had room for about 50. The facility also sold gas and oil and could service boats from a floating supply building.

On the land above the lagoon the club members built a clubhouse, which was constructed from the materials of two army barracks, which probably had been brought from Camp Breckinridge.

“There is a large club room across the front of the building which is pine paneled.” Chrome and leather furniture added to that distinctive 1940s look, as did the indirect lighting throughout.

“Back of the club room are three rooms now being used for storage rooms and living quarters for the caretaker, Willie Wyatt, until living quarters can be built for him.”

Club members foresaw a bright future. “Plans are being made for a large swimming pool near the club house, tennis courts, and a 16-yard trap shoot.” Facilities to serve complete meals were also in the works.

Most of those plans didn’t come to fruition. When the original clubhouse was replaced by a concrete block structure the caretaker’s living quarters were also part of the new clubhouse. No swimming pool or tennis courts were ever built by the club.

The Gleaner of Sept. 16, however, reported the club planned to build a gun range but that idea fell afoul of the city’s plans to extend the city limits north. The Gleaner of Nov. 29 reported the annexation move was being delayed because of a lawsuit the club had filed. The suit asked that the boat club property be excluded because “city ordinances prohibit the operation of a gun club and rifle range.”

George Clay, the attorney for the boat club, said the suit was a friendly matter. “It is not intended to be a contested suit. We filed suit on the last day in order to get them to agree on some arrangements. We just want to keep the matter open.”

The upshot, according to The Gleaner of Dec. 30, was that the city settled for a smaller amount of property to annex.

“The new territory will include land as far north as Elk Avenue, just west of the property lines of several nightclubs” on U.S. 41-North.

The shooting range had not yet been completed by that point but “shooting in the city limits is prohibited under a city ordinance.”

Another Gleaner story appeared Aug. 12, which reported that Army Air Force Reserve pilots 1st Lt. Irwin T. Hollowell and 2nd Lt. Harry D. Brown had buzzed the boat club the previous afternoon. Boat club member Dade Griffin reported them.

Both were Henderson men and were flying Army Air Force Reserve planes. They were part of the 81st Troop Carrier Squadron.

Major Eugene O’Brien, unit instructor, said the usual penalty for buzzing was loss of pilot rating and dismissal from the Air Force Reserve.

“This office will take prompt action on any reports of reckless flying,” O’Brien said.

The boat club came to an end the day after Christmas 1965, according to The Gleaner of Dec. 28. The clubhouse was heavily damaged by fire and watchman Gilbert Blunk had to crawl out of a window to escape.

100 YEARS AGO

Thirty goats owned by the estate of Thomas P. Mason destroyed an apple orchard owned by Mary A Cunningham, according to her lawsuit for $1,539, which was reported in the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer of Aug. 11, 1922.

“The petition states that the goats, negligently, were allowed to run at large and to get upon her property and that the goats gnawed, pawed, skinned and damaged 184 apple trees to the above amount.”

I was unsuccessful in tracking down the court case so I can’t tell you the outcome of the lawsuit.

50 YEARS AGO

Back in 1972 most people thought of water beds as something you’d find in a hippie pad, according to a Jane McConathy article in The Gleaner of Aug. 6, 1972, but there was one on Camaro Drive and the owners most assuredly were not hippies.

Howard “Grouch” Yates, 61, had bought the bed for his wife as an anniversary present because he wanted to surprise her. And surprise her he did. She thought she was going to get a hair dryer.

Wife Alice didn’t want to sleep on the floor, so he built a bed sturdy enough to hold more than 2,000 pounds of water. The frame also contained a liner as protection against any leaks.

“The (grandchildren) jump on it and use it for a trampoline,” Grouch said. “If it springs a leak, the liner will hold it and it will just make a big puddle.

Alice said they slept on it only every now and then. “Everybody who comes over wants to try it out. We do a lot of our entertaining down here in the basement and everyone sits on the bed. We sleep on it occasionally, but it’s too much trouble to make up.”

25 YEARS AGO

A church, a businessman and a community coalition in Robards entered the winning bids to buy three elementary schools the Henderson County Board of Education had closed earlier in the year, according to The Gleaner of Aug. 9, 1997.

“We’re real pleased,” said Superintendent John Vaughan. “When you sell school buildings in rural areas you’re never going to get a lot but, considering the locations, I think we got a fair price.”

The Robards elementary school fetched the highest price at $72,000 from a group of residents who were making an ultimately successful attempt to reincorporate the city of Robards.

The Hebbardsville school was bought by Donald L Hazelwood for $64,000 but he turned around and sold it for $100,000 nine months later.

Henderson’s Central Assembly of God bought the Smith Mills elementary school for $49,000.

In each deed, the school board limited the use; the buildings could not house a private school.

