San Diego, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph

Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

