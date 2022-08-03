Read on www.thebiglead.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
All-Star Juan Soto on joining Padres: 'I wish good luck to the other pitchers'
To say All-Star outfielder Juan Soto is happy to be joining the San Diego Padres might be an understatement. The Padres formerly introduced Soto and first baseman Josh Bell on Wednesday, just over 24 hours after acquiring the duo from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
Dodgers News: Padres Pitchers Makes Bold Claim About LA and New San Diego Roster
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is confident that San Diego's trade deadline acquisitions have pulled San Diego even with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
Fernando Tatis Jr. sent on rehab assignment
Padres manager Bob Melvin announced on Friday that Fernando Tatis Jr. has been sent on a rehab assignment at San Antonio. He will play shortstop, center field and DH some as well.
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Giants fan trades Vargas' first hit ball for Dodgers autograph
Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect Miguel Vargas crushed an RBI ground-rule double in his first MLB at-bat Wednesday night against the Giants, and the good news is that the 22-year-old won't have to haggle with the fan for the ball. A Giants fan standing in the center field bleachers at...
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
MLB Trade Deadline Yields Record Traffic Day for Baseball
There was record interest in MLB.com at the trade deadline.
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
Yankees announcer delivers awesome tribute to Vin Scully
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay paid homage to the late Vin Scully prior to the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Scully, the iconic broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 70 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94. As the...
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Doubles Down on Decision to Not Make An Impact Trade
While fans were upset about the anemic trade deadline, Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman defended the lack of moves.
