Saltzer Health: Tips to help adjust sleep schedule for kids as school year approaches

Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Post Register
The Idaho laws you may be breaking if you're on a paddleboard or kayak
With the heat comes a lot of people cooling down in and on the water. Marine deputies say they see paddle boarders and kayakers making some of the same mistakes over and over, and that's because most people just don't know much about Idaho paddlesport laws and what's required of them when they're on the water.
Post Register
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
Post Register
Man who nearly drowned in Boise River saved by police: 'Never thought I'd hug a cop'
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A man nearly drowned in the Boise River earlier Thursday in Caldwell. Caldwell Police says officers found a man laying on his back under a tree branch in the water. His head continued to go in and out of the water and he told officers he couldn't hold on much longer.
Post Register
City of Nampa wants feedback for Ustick Road corridor improvements
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is asking for input on current road conditions and future needs for the Ustick Road Corridor from Midland Boulevard to the future State Highway 16. The community is invited to review the project presentation found here. The public is asked to...
Post Register
Boise Police searching for missing man
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult named John. They say he was last seen Thursday morning on W. Cory Lane. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and blue jeans. If you see him, call Ada County...
Post Register
Art in the Park returns at Julia Davis Park this September
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Art in the Park is back this Sep. 9-11, featuring more than 240 artists offering varied fare, from glass and metalwork, to pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys. Shop outdoors in the beautiful Julia Davis Park. Enjoy food and beverages from over 30 vendors, listen...
Post Register
Multiple fires burning throughout Treasure Valley now contained
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise BLM Fire crews are responding to multiple fires throughout the Treasure Valley this morning, Friday, Aug. 5. All active fires have been knocked down. Crews will continue to mop up and secure the fires. There is very little impact to the public in the...
Post Register
Five from Idaho convicted in international counterfeit cellphone scheme
BOISE — Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cellphone counterfeiting scheme. The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison and...
Post Register
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
Post Register
Federal, state and local agencies pull together to fight Oregon fires
SALEM, Ore. — With fire season now in full swing, federal and state agencies in the Northwest are working together to contain large fires and keep smaller lightning-sparked fires from becoming infernos. "We had a bunch of lightning, it's hot it's dry, and we are expecting winds to pick...
Post Register
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says teen who died at Lucky Peak found
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 16-year-old boy who died after he went into Lucky Peak Reservoir after an apparent jet ski accident has been found. On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on social media that the teen "went home today." Family members have identified the boy...
Post Register
Sheriff: Boise man accused of starting fire at church
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 22-year-old Boise man is accused of starting a fire that damaged a church in south Boise. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to report of a fire Tuesday morning at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church at 5645 S. Maple Grove Road.
Post Register
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Post Register
Construction of SH-16 extension will affect traffic near US-20/26 and I-84
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Construction of the Idaho State Highway extension will impact traffic near US-20/26 and I-84. Crews are rebuilding the intersection of US-20/26 and SH-16 and preparing to build a new SH-16 interchange on I-84. On US-20/26 and McDermott Road:. Access to and from McDermott Road at...
Post Register
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
Post Register
Nampa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distributing meth. According to court records, Jason Paul Janes, distributed more than two pounds of meth for $3,800 to another person on June 9, 2021. Janes has a nearly three decades long...
