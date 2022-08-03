Read on alerts.weather.gov
Kait 8
Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans. With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 4, many rivers and streams are up in the region. Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
whiterivernow.com
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
KTLO
Marion County implements Orion Damage Assessment program
On April 12, the Marion County Quorum Court voted to approve the purchase of the Orion Damage Assessment program for the Marion County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).The Orion System is said to utilize information assessed during or after a storm to calculate and pre-fill FEMA required forms for reimbursement of repairs to roads and bridges, public infrastructure and calculate the amount of damage to personal property.
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County after seriously injuring nephew with a chair
A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his nephew at a residence in Mammoth Spring, sending him to a Memphis hospital with life threatening injuries. Law enforcement in Fulton County arrested 42-year-old Marshall Eddy on a charge of domestic battery in the 2nd degree. According to the probable...
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
KTLO
Gassville man injured when vehicle collided with tree
A Gassville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Baxter County. Forty-four-year-old Richard Ewing was extricated from his vehicle and transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected serious injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Ewing was traveling on...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County for raping minor
Cody Redding (Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) A man is in the Fulton County Detention Center on accusations of raping a child on multiple occasions. Twenty-six-year-old Cody Redding is charged with 14 counts of rape and two counts each of sexually grooming a child and sexual indecency with a child. All charges are felonies.
KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
KTLO
Izard County inmate back in trouble after stealing phone time
An inmate in the Izard County Detention Center is back in trouble after allegedly using another inmate’s pre-paid phone card without permission. Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by an inmate who stated the balances on his calling cards were diminishing irregularly. Upon learning the information the calling card vendor was contacted to explain the irregularities on the card.
KTLO
Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft
A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
KTLO
Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas
This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
Villager Journal
Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to Ozark Folk Center State Park
The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players to perform. The Arkansas State Fiddle and Banjo Championships return to the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event features two state championships in one day – banjo players will compete in the morning and fiddle players will compete in the afternoon. A double-header evening concert will feature performances by The Ozark Highballers and Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players from 7 to 9 p.m.
KTLO
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
