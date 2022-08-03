Report: Michael Keaton Filmed a Scene For ‘Aquaman 2’

Read on screencrush.com
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Jason Momoa shared photos of himself with Ben Affleck at Warner Bros., teasing that Bruce Wayne may be in 'Aquaman 2'
Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos and video of himself and Affleck on the Warner Bros.' lot and being caught by fans.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Complex
Jason Momoa Teases Return of Ben Affleck’s Batman in ‘Aquaman 2’
It appears Ben Affleck isn’t quite ready to hang up the Batman cape. On Thursday, DC Entertainment star Jason Momoa shared a series of photos that suggested Affleck would reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. “REUNITED Bruce and Arthur,” Momoa wrote, referencing his and...
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in New Musical Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker 2” by posting a musical teaser to social media. The sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix, returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor thanks to his performance in the 2019 first installment. The teaser is set to “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Variety reported in June that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, which is set to...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
ComicBook
DC Films President Reportedly Ready to Exit After Batgirl Movie Cancellation
DC Films President Walter Hamada is reportedly on the brink of exiting the studio, following the decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was coming to HBO Max. According to the latest reports, Hamada has already started moving toward the exit door, and has gone as far as consulting with counsel, according to sources. It is being said that for now, Hamada will stay in his post through late October, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big DC movie Black Adam hits theaters. But after that...
Warners Says It Has a 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled the 10-year plan for DC. It's no secret that a lot of DC Comics properties have been underutilized, and even the films that have been released are notoriously hit-or-miss. The DCEU hasn't really known what to do ever since Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy finished up. As a result, they're taking things in a new direction.
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
Wes Anderson Announces Next Film, ‘Asteroid City’
Less than a year after the release of his most recent movie, Wes Anderson is already at work on his next feature film. This one is called Asteroid City, and while it does not have an official release date yet, it will be coming soon from Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush.
ComicBook
Joker 2 Will Take Place in Iconic DC Location
Joker 2 is flying over the cuckoo's nest and into Arkham Asylum, among the most iconic locations in the Batman universe. Director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux reportedly takes place inside the psychiatric hospital for Gotham City's criminally insane, which houses most of the Dark Knight's notorious rogue's gallery in the DC Comics. The sequel, set to begin production later this year and release in theaters in October 2024, roughly translates its subtitle to "shared psychosis," hinting at a bad romance between criminal clown Arthur Fleck and Arkham psychiatrist Harley Quinn.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery Teases 10-Year Plan For DC Films
There is a 10-year plan for DC Films, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery held its Q2 2022 earnings call on Thursday, announcing when HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one service, along with subscriber numbers for all its products. There was much interest in the fate of DC Films, considering the decision to shelve the release of Batgirl on HBO Max. David Zaslav addressed the future of DC Films during a Q&A session, where he revealed Warner Bros. Discovery has a 10-year plan for the heroes and villains in the DC Universe.
Batgirl release totally scrapped by Warner Bros despite $90m film being completed
Warner Bros has shelved Batgirl, which featured Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, despite the $90m (£73.7m) film being complete.The DC film starred Leslie Grace in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and was set to be released later this year. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had completed work on the film, which co-starred JK Simmons as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros Picture spokesperson said. “Leslie...
‘Oppenheimer’ Poster Offers First Look at Next Christopher Nolan Film
Christopher Nolan’s next movie is going to bomb. Not metaphorically, perhaps; Nolan’s movies tend to do extremely well financially. But this new film is Oppenheimer about the scientist who was among the key figures who helped build the original nuclear bombs. Based on a 2005 biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film was written and directed by Nolan, and is headed to theaters next summer. Nothing says summer blockbuster quite like a movie about a bomb maker.
Batman Star Michael Keaton Admits He's Never Finished a DC or Marvel Movie: 'Have Other S— to Do'
Michael Keaton may have played a superhero but that doesn't mean he is watching Marvel and DC movies in his free time. The actor — who will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film The Flash alongside Ben Affleck — revealed he has not finished watching a single superhero to date in an interview with Variety.
