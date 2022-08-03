Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Read on philomathnews.com
beachconnection.net
Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections
(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Like that 1908 American Foursquare on Albany’s historic home tour? It’s for sale
Organizers of the Historic Interior Home Tour in Albany keep the destinations a secret until the morning of the event. This year, on July 30, tour goers were able to see inside storied, century-old residences and downtown lofts. One stop was unique: The restored 1908 American Foursquare house at 808...
klcc.org
Owner of Bao Bao House responds to labor violations
Last week we reported on U.S. labor officials finding a Eugene restaurant in violation of several regulations. Now the owner is speaking out. Ji Li said he made a mistake when he paid workers a flat fee above minimum wage, and incorporated tips back into overhead costs including wages. He told KLCC that many things changed for his business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, requiring them to close off the dining area of Bao Bao House, and rely on delivery services such as DoorDash and Grub Hub. He said he and his staff agreed to a $20 an hour wage, which came to $200 a day for workers which he felt was an above average income as the pandemic economy continued to worsen things.
Lebanon-Express
Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'
Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
hh-today.com
Scenery getting cleaned along Albany paths
There has been considerable progress in the cleanup of vagrant camps along two of Albany’s multi-use paths. You cannot help but notice this if you go past these places every few days. The Cox Creek Path connects the parking lot of Simpson Park with Salem Avenue. Just east of...
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
hh-today.com
Two Albany ODOT projects: Why the delay
Work on two highway safety projects in Albany seems to have stalled. The reason will sound familiar. Here’s what a reader asked this week: “Do you think you could find out why there is the lengthy work stoppage on the ODOT projects on Pacific & Airport Way and Waverly & Santiam? Sure would appreciate it.”
KTVL
Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Eugene city councilor responds to recall process
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process. Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election.
WATCH: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi's instant reactions after Fall Camp Practice No. 2
Hear from Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi after the walked off the football field following Oregon's second fall camp practice of the 2022 season. He discusses Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Oregon's defensive line newcomers, and more. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
kezi.com
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
5 Oregon players with most to gain, lose in fall camp 2022
EUGENE — Oregon opens fall camp this afternoon and several players have a chance to gain or lose roles to open the season. A couple of starting jobs are open and several spots on the two-deep are going to be competitive. Here are 5 Oregon players with the most...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
kptv.com
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
kezi.com
Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle
HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena. The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle. Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
