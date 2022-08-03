ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
philomathnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
beachconnection.net

Intricate, Intense Stretch of Oregon Coast With Odd Hollywood Connections

(Florence, Oregon) – If you're looking to trip the night (and day) fantastic, one chunk of Oregon coastline provides a multivaried experience that's chock full of scenic eyebrow-raisers and at the same plenty of means to get away from crowds. 20 miles of unbelievable spots dot the sides of Highway 101 between Yachats and Florence, where the structures sometimes smack of a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there's some curious bits of Hollywood history lurking in the curves and coves. (Above: the scene used quite a bit in the Bates Motel series is filmed right here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
klcc.org

Owner of Bao Bao House responds to labor violations

Last week we reported on U.S. labor officials finding a Eugene restaurant in violation of several regulations. Now the owner is speaking out. Ji Li said he made a mistake when he paid workers a flat fee above minimum wage, and incorporated tips back into overhead costs including wages. He told KLCC that many things changed for his business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, requiring them to close off the dining area of Bao Bao House, and rely on delivery services such as DoorDash and Grub Hub. He said he and his staff agreed to a $20 an hour wage, which came to $200 a day for workers which he felt was an above average income as the pandemic economy continued to worsen things.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'

Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
SWEET HOME, OR
kbnd.com

At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span

BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Scenery getting cleaned along Albany paths

There has been considerable progress in the cleanup of vagrant camps along two of Albany’s multi-use paths. You cannot help but notice this if you go past these places every few days. The Cox Creek Path connects the parking lot of Simpson Park with Salem Avenue. Just east of...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Two Albany ODOT projects: Why the delay

Work on two highway safety projects in Albany seems to have stalled. The reason will sound familiar. Here’s what a reader asked this week: “Do you think you could find out why there is the lengthy work stoppage on the ODOT projects on Pacific & Airport Way and Waverly & Santiam? Sure would appreciate it.”
ALBANY, OR
KTVL

Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme

EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon

A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene city councilor responds to recall process

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process. Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
VENETA, OR

