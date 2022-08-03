Read on wnav.com
Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Wednesday in Baltimore area
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Wednesday in the Baltimore metro area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from...
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
Thousands in Maryland remain without power day after severe storms
Thousands remain without power one day after severe storms swept through Maryland, leaving a path of destruction.
Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday, more storms expected
BALTIMORE, MD—More storms are expected to sweep through the Baltimore area on Friday and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region. The watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday for most of central Maryland. Forecasters say localized...
Storms chances to increase in Baltimore area heading into weekend
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says a series of active weather days loom ahead in the Baltimore area. Thursday brings hot and humid conditions with heat indices in the 100-105 degree range. A few strong to severe storms and isolated flooding are possible by Thursday afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Maryland Weather: Comfortable start with warm front on the way
BALTIMORE --- We have a refreshing start for our Wednesday, but heat is on the horizon! We ditched the humidity overnight thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, a warm front is on the way, so our break from the sticky weather will be short-lived.Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 93 this afternoon and a low of 75 tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore and Annapolis areas. That means pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and those with asthma or heart disease.Intense heat and humidity is expected Thursday, with a high of 97 but feeling well into the triple digits. We could get a couple of spotty storms that evening. On Friday, a cold front will bring widespread storms, and more chances for storms this weekend.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The northeastern District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bladensburg, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include College Park, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Largo, Bladensburg, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Gallaudet University, Fort Totten, RFK Stadium, Fairland, Landover, Hyattsville, White Oak, Takoma Park, East Riverdale, Adelphi, Colesville and Kettering. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
So You Have A Cataract – Now What?
Have you or someone you know been told that you have a cataract? A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens of the eye that occurs as we get older. After about 40 or 50 years of age, everyone has at least a mild degree of clouding of the lens.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Pikesville, Elkridge, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Ellicott City, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Odenton, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Arbutus, Ferndale, Brooklyn Park, Fort Meade and Savage-guilford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night
Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
Contractor, Home Struck By Lightning In Baltimore During Storm
Both a contractor and a home were struck by lightning during heavy storms in the Baltimore area, authorities say. The contractor was allegedly struck in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard, according to Baltimore Fire officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
Anne Arundel County Waterways are Officially NO DUMP ZONES
After years of lobbying all navigable rivers in the county, with the exception of the Patuxent River bordering Baltimore County, became a federally recognized “No Discharge Zone.”. Today Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman honored a long-time environmentalist who pushed for the designation. Earlier this week Annapolis Mayor Gavin...
Harford County woman makes saving monarch butterfly her life's mission
CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11...
Water, Water Everywhere, But...
Access to the Chesapeake Bay’s waterfront and recreational opportunities is becoming an increasingly heated debate of public versus private rights. Many a summer’s afternoon, Ingrid Sandy passes Hillsmere’s beach, glancing wistfully at the picnickers, boaters, and children splashing in the calm waters. Yet tempting as it seems, so peaceful and close, Sandy knows she isn’t welcome there.
Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said. Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said. The man was hospitalized with critical injuries. The man's current condition is unknown.
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
