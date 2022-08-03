Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.”“It could have catastrophic effects”: Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away.
Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police said they are looking for a black male adult in connection with the incident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0