Stockton, CA

Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton

By Jacque Porter
 2 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.”

"It could have catastrophic effects": Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County's challenge with fentanyl

According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away.

Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said they are looking for a black male adult in connection with the incident.

