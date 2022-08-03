Penn State men's soccer star forward Corey Hertzog signs deal with USL's Union Omaha

Read on www.collegian.psu.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Could this change help Penn State Football ‘take that next step’?
There has been one constant that has held Penn State Football back over the past eight seasons: the offensive line. While there are certainly a variety of factors that go into the (lack of) success up front, one that has gotten thrown around has been the strength and conditioning program.
Digital Collegian
Adding Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson makes Penn State football's pass rush a 'different animal' in 2022
On April 6, James Franklin told reporters that Penn State was in pursuit of an edge rusher via the transfer portal. Six days later, former Maryland defensive end Chop Robinson was a Nittany Lion. Robinson, along with Adisa Isaac, who missed the entirety of last season with a torn Achilles,...
CB Zion Tracy reacts to setting up Penn State official
Zion Tracy sets Penn State official visit. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Digital Collegian
State College's 3/20 Coalition holds birthday celebration in honor of Osaze Osagie
The 3/20 Coalition held a “would’ve-been” birthday celebration for Osaze Osagie on Tuesday at 3 Dots Downtown. The event saw numerous community members, including State College Mayor Ezra Nanes, come out to show their respect for Osagie and his mother Iyunolu. Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement
DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
Reviewers say these are the 10 highest-rated State College area restaurants for delivery
Planning to order in tonight? Check out these State College restaurants Yelp reviewers enjoyed, from Asian fusion to pizza, salads and more.
New State College restaurant all about ‘egg, beef and bacon’ is coming to the former Baby’s diner
Look for a menu that has comfort items with French flair.
Beer and wine festival coming to downtown Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival is coming to Tyrone for folks that like beer with hops and also for those who just love their wine. The 9th annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at West 10th Street and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
Centre County furniture store set to close after nearly 50 years in business
It started in 1975 as an electronics store.
WTAJ
Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
Bennetts Valley Elementary facing a possible shutdown
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bennetts Valley Elementary School is facing a possible shutdown in the future and many community members are trying to stop it. The attempt to stop the shutdown has caused many community members to rally against the school board and Superintendent. On Friday, August 5th they gathered right outside the school […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Altoona bar owner says new PA tipping rules won’t affect his business, employees
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s first change in laws for tipped workers since 1977 is taking affect on Friday, August 4 but one Altoona restaurant owner says it won’t change anything at his bar. “At our business, it doesn’t affect anything at all, and it never has,” Thad McDonough, co-owner of Al’s Tavern said. The […]
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment
The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.” The post Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Riverview Bible Church opens new location
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In November of 2018 the Riverview Bible Church was destroyed by a fire. Now almost 4 years later, the Riverview Bible Church has a new location in downtown Clearfield. Pastor Mark Eveleth and his family opened the new location last Sunday, July, 30th. The new location is located at 12 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
Clearfield man pleads guilty in massive drug bust case
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
Comments / 0