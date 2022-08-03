Read on littleapplepost.com
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
Crash brings attention to need for driver caution in construction zones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 70 just north of S.E. 8th Avenue that tied up traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka drew attention to the need for driver safety in construction zones. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone said the crash occurred...
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
HEADS UP: Water shut off at Anneberg Park in MHK
Water has been shut off at Anneberg Park, due to a leak, the City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department announced late Tuesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post, all restrooms at Twin Oaks, Soccer Main and the Colley Complex, have been shut off, along with the water hydrants at the playground and shelters.
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
Riley County Arrest Report August 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
Saturday morning stabbing leaves one dead in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY - Shortly before 2:30 am on Saturday August 6th, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. for the report of a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a stab wound, he was...
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Water Safari, Water Matters Day comes to Sunset Zoo this weekend
MANHATTAN - Sunset Zoo invites the community to join them for Water Safari and Water Matters Day on Saturday, August 6th from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Kids receive free admission with a paid adult admission all day Saturday. Water activities include splash zones, activity booths and the Manhattan Fire...
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
Manhattan man jailed for aggravated battery, woman injured
MANHATTAN - Less than 12 hours after being arrested for drug and criminal carry of weapons related charges, Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, Manhattan was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an aggravated battery charge. Riley County Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Leavenworth Street around 2:30...
Political signs must come down, City of Topeka says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the end of the Kansas Primary Election all political signs be taken down, according to the City of Topeka. Two days after an election ends, all political signs must be removed from the public right of way. A temporary sign ordinance will be enforced starting Friday, Aug. 5. Those who violate […]
Machete stolen from vehicle, moped taken in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A machete was stolen from a man’s vehicle in Manhattan as the thief made off with his moped as well. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 2200 block of Northview Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
Legacy Kansas open by reservation only
The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
