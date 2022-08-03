ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston anchor says inflation continues to 'b-tch-slap' Americans on live TV

By Michael Murney
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.chron.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Star Whoopi Goldberg Spits on Stage in Rage Over Uvalde Shooting Video Leak

Co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, slammed a Texas newspaper after it published disturbing video footage of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Austin American-Stateman leaked over an hour of footage from inside the school during the shooting. The footage shows the gunman entering the building and the police’s response to the situation. Local law enforcement has drawn heavy criticism for the way they responded to the shooter.
UVALDE, TX
RadarOnline

‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network

Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isiah Carey
NBC News

“DATELINE NBC” TO INVESTIGATE SIX MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES IN “DATELINE: MISSING IN AMERICA,” AN ALL-NEW PODCAST DEBUTING TUESDAY, JULY 26

Featuring Original Reporting from ‘Dateline’ Correspondents Josh Mankiewicz & Andrea Canning, The Series Asks Viewers, ‘Can You Crack The Case?’. Premieres During NBC News’ Network-Wide Series on Renewed Efforts to Find Missing Americans. July 19, 2022 – Dateline NBC will debut an all-new podcast investigating six...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season. ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal. As Variety previously reported, “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv News#Americans#Houston Tv#Tiktoker#Barstool Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy