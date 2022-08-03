17 Year Old Shot in Bay Ridge Gardens Annapolis

Read on wnav.com
Man shot in Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Neighborhood Friday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers working in the northeast side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue right before 9 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures before taking the man to a local hospital, police said.His condition remains unknown.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.
One man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police investigating workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect still at large
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)
A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
32-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 32-year-old man was shot in the arm overnight in Baltimore. According...
Arrest Made Following Racial Vandalism Of Church In Anne Arundel
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills. This location was familiar to officers as it had been the target of past incidents of the same/similar nature.
Child charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl in Towson
Baltimore County Police have charged a juvenile in connection to the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Towson.
Arrest of juvenile in brazen carjacking latest in growing problem
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
Brandywine man charged with Attempted Murder
On August 4 at 5:24 a.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as […]
8-year-old girl dead in shooting in Towson
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Anne Arundel County police seeking 66-year-old man in connection with hate crime at a church
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County police are looking for a 66-year-old man suspected of vandalizing a Gambrills church earlier this week with graffiti.Investigators are looking for Donald Eugene Hood Jr., who is known to frequent the Odenton/Gambrills area, police said.Hood is wanted for allegedly tagging the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills with "hate-motivated vandalism," according to police.The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at the Kingdom Celebration Center, which was also tagged with a racist slur last month, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. said."This is the second time in a matter of weeks that the Kingdom Celebration Center has...
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
A Second Racially-Motivated Vandalism Incident at Kingdom Celebration Center Reported Wednesday Night
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is the second time in...
Juvenile arrested in connection to violent carjacking that injured Baltimore delivery driver
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her. At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street. "He mowed her down...
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
Man shot near busy intersection in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library. MPD said the retired lieutenant was conducting training at the library, located at 1800 Good Hope Rd. SE. At the end of the training, […]
Teen Shot In Leg In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that happened last night in...
