GOP congressional nominee John Gibbs speaks at Unity Reception, to face off against Scholten in Nov.

Read on www.wzzm13.com
Related
Millage vote for Ottawa County library to return to ballot in November after failing in primaries
JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In Ottawa County, voters in Jamestown Township will have another chance to decide funding for a library, after a unanimous vote Monday night by the library board. The millage to fund the library failed in the August primary. Monday's meeting at Patmos Library was...
Fox, Croft Jr. face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
MICHIGAN, USA — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April...
Tudor Dixon wins the Republican primary for Michigan governor, faces Whitmer in November
LANSING, Mich. — A crowded field of 10 Republican candidates running for Governor of Michigan was whittled down to five after several candidates failed to meet the threshold of signatures to get on the ballot. The field of the five remaining candidates were very close in the polls for...
Michigan GOP: Staff member received violent threats on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Republican Party says that a female staff member received violent threats at the party headquarters on Tuesday. The source and nature of the threats are not known at this time, but the Michigan GOP says that they filed a police report with the Lansing Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As routine vaccine rates in children drop, Kent County Health Department launches new campaign
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) has warned that routine vaccination rates in children have been dropping and urges families to catch up on these vaccinations before the new school year begins. The MAFP reported that over the last two years, childhood immunizations have...
Kent County Millage for veterans services passes
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The millage proposal to provide funding for veteran services in Kent County has passed. Funding from the Kent County Millage For Veterans Services will provide outreach and emergency services in Kent County to honorably discharged veterans of United States military service, National Guard, reserves and their dependents.
GRCC earns Gold Level status from Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has been named a Gold Level College by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) for its commitment to helping student veterans. Previously, GRCC was rated a Silver Level College by the MVAA but with the recent addition of a new...
Voters choose to support Holland Broadband Bond Proprosal
HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland residents approved a $30 million bond proposal that will provide broadband internet access to homes all over the city. The proposal narrowly passed with 53% of voters saying they were in favor. The Holland Board of Public Works put the plan for the fiber network...
RELATED PEOPLE
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Jamestown Township Library may close because of failed millage
JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A group of concerned residents launched a campaign to stop a millage proposal from passing that would have funded Jamestown Township's Patmos Library. The millage was voted on during the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and failed to pass by a rather large...
Allegan County voters approve senior citizen services millage renewal
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan and Ottawa County residents voted to renew a millage that is designed to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County. The millage will raise money to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County. Some of the services provided are: Adult day care, home delivered meals, in-home support, personal emergency response systems and senior transportation.
Kent County Millage for senior citizen services passes
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters say yes to the Kent County Millage for Senior Citizen Services, providing various services to persons age 60 years or older in the county. Some of the services provided are: Caregiver support, dental services, fair housing services, medical services and food assistance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harbor Humane to rehabilitate portion of beagles freed from breeding facility in Virginia
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County will be helping some of the beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. It’s a story that made national headlines about 4,000 dogs saved from a facility where numerous animal welfare violations were found. Now,...
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
'The fight's not over. We're not done.' | Breonna Taylor's family in Grand Rapids reacts to federal charges in her death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Four former and current Louisville police officers are facing federal charges in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon the federal charges include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses. The officers...
Proposed multi-story residential building in Lowell concerns downtown business owners
LOWELL, Mich. — A multi-story residential building is being proposed in the City of Lowell. The building would be built at the 'Lineshack Property' which is currently unused at Riverside Drive on the west side of the Flat River. CopperRock Construction based in Grand Rapids is proposing the $4.5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voters say yes to Kentwood Park Millage
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Residents of the City of Kentwood showed their support for a millage that will provide funds to the Parks and Recreation Department. The charter amendment proposal to authorize a new additional millage for parks, trails and recreation passed with 6,005 people voting yes and 3,495 voting no.
'WE'VE BUILT THE FOUNDATION' | Grand Rapids hopes biodigester is just the beginning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On one of the most humid days of the year, it feels even more so inside the new biodigester in Grand Rapids. The biodigester has to be kept at 98 degrees. No more, no less. The sweat is dripping down the face of Mike Grenier,...
National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors. In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly...
Construction to close busy Monroe Avenue downtown for 12 days
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials with the City of Grand Rapids are giving drivers a heads up about a road construction project that will affect a heavily-traveled road downtown. Monroe Avenue NW will close between Michigan and Lyon streets beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and lasting through at least...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0