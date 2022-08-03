Amid Staten Island Ferry delays Wednesday, MTA and NYC Ferry providing extra service

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Storms come and create land shifts, trucks crash, and fire damages buildings. Here’s a look at images with lasting impact on people’s lives. One of the most devastating building incidents according to the untappedcities.com website, was the tragic building collapse of a set of tenements on New Street in New Brighton on August 11, 1937. The buildings estimated to be 40 to 50 years old initially housed local textile workers. It was a stormy night, as told by untapped cities, and water levels rose over six feet high. Residents said they saw the building sway. Many were injured, and the city announced that 19 people had died from the New Brighton tenement collapse.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO