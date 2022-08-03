Amid Staten Island Ferry delays Wednesday, MTA and NYC Ferry providing extra service

Read on www.silive.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New York University Scientist Explores Link Between Religion & ScienceBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Important changes to New York City Subway and Long Island Rail Road service
The MTA will definitely be working on the railroad this weekend. The agency will be performing structural work, track maintenance, equipment installation, concrete and track replacement, and construction on the LIRR Expansion Project. MTA reports that this weekend work take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. While this work is...
Staten Island Ferry resumes normal schedule after modifying service due to staffing shortage
Thursday's rush hour saw the return of boats running every 15 minutes.
Staten Island Expressway road-rage shocker: Man exits car, busts windows of MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An apparent road-rage incident on the Staten Island Expressway involving an express bus left riders rattled after a man stopped and exited his car, then busted the windows of the MTA vehicle packed with commuters. Video of the shocking encounter was posted to social media.
Staten Island Ferry disruptions continue Thursday morning: ‘How long will the craziness go on?’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry service, which was suspended for several hours overnight due to staffing shortages, resumed for the Thursday morning rush hour — but again with severely-limited service, causing long waits and crowds for frustrated commuters. Reduced hourly service started again at 6 a.m.,...
As Staten Island Ferry riders pack terminal amid severe delays, mayor says: ‘It’s about adjusting’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams visited the Staten Island Ferry to assess the severe service delays Wednesday evening and assure commuters that the city is hard at work to resolve the situation. Hundreds of commuters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan during rush hour, awaiting...
Staten Island Ferry: City says nearly half of the scheduled captains, among others, called out sick
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite a large portion of Staten Island Ferry workers calling out of work on Wednesday, prompting severe service reductions that left borough residents struggling to get home, the union that represents those workers has pushed back on the city’s implied claims of a coordinated “sick-out.”
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
City issues violation to indoor amusement park on Staten Island after ceiling tiles allegedly collapse on summer campers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An indoor amusement park on Staten Island was issued a violation this week by the Department of Buildings (DOB), after ceiling tiles allegedly collapsed on three summer campers. Emergency crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fun Station USA, located in a strip mall...
Where’s the best calamari in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Denino’s wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pizza isn’t the only thing Denino’s does well. Just ask the thousands of Staten Islanders who voted for the Port Richmond staple in the Advance/SILive.com’s Bracket Buster challenge looking for the best calamari.
MTA: Debris causes closure of lower level of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge due to a full closure of the lower level, Brooklyn bound, during the Thursday morning rush hour. Debris is to blame and drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time or use the upper level, according to the MTA.
Stunning Photos Show Summer Lightning Storm Over NYC's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
This week's heat wave also brought intense thunderstorms to the NYC area, and with those storms came some dramatic lightning. On Thursday evening, MTA photographer Marc A. Hermann captured one such storm rolling across the city. From the Shore Road Park hiking and bike trail in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Hermann shot a series of stunning photos of lightning flashing across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge that connects Brooklyn and Staten Island across the New York Bay.
What are Staten Island’s top 10 tourist attractions?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When people talk about visiting New York City’s tourist attractions, most people immediately think of Manhattan. While Manhattan has the lion’s share of tourist attractions, Staten Island is rich with museums, parks and cultural institutions that bring thousands of people across the harbor or over the bridge every year.
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
Happy August to all. Spend these hot days with a new family member.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Does your dog or cat love the beach?. As carefree as trips to the beach might seem, the truth is even a leisurely romp in the sand can be much improved by a little preparation. The basics are always essential — leash, water, and collar with...
Boy, 16, shot in leg on Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Port Richmond early Friday morning, police said. The victim was standing on Harrison Avenue near Faber Street around 12:45 a.m. when the incident occurred, said a spokesman for the NYPD.
Mural project aims to bring hope, inspiration to NYC schools, including 8 Staten Island sites
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island students will receive a pleasant surprise when they return to school for the 2022-2023 academic year, thanks to local Port Richmond-based arts non-profit Projectivity Group. As part of a citywide initiative, the organization worked with artists and the art group Thrive Collective to create...
New Brighton tenement collapse of 1937; other S.I. building collapses; and a close call | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Storms come and create land shifts, trucks crash, and fire damages buildings. Here’s a look at images with lasting impact on people’s lives. One of the most devastating building incidents according to the untappedcities.com website, was the tragic building collapse of a set of tenements on New Street in New Brighton on August 11, 1937. The buildings estimated to be 40 to 50 years old initially housed local textile workers. It was a stormy night, as told by untapped cities, and water levels rose over six feet high. Residents said they saw the building sway. Many were injured, and the city announced that 19 people had died from the New Brighton tenement collapse.
Staten Island obituaries for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Francis Aloysius McGinn, 93, of Neshanic Station, N.J., died Tuesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McGinn was born and raised on Staten Island, living there with his wife and family until 1978.
