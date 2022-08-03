After a two-year hiatus, the biggest party in the Heights is back—and we’re here to help you plan your party hopping!. It’s August, and for some, that means summer is starting to wind down. But for the Houston Heights, ushering in the last full month of summer means the greatest party of the year is just around the corner. After a two-year hiatus, White Linen Night is coming back in full force, so don your white trappings and head to the Heights to make the most of Houston’s favorite block party.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO