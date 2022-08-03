ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

21 Best Wine Tasting Spots to Visit in Houston

From private tastings and luxury food pairings to BYO food and self-pour wine bars, there’s a place for every occasion. Visit everywine’s gorgeous private tasting room, located in a quaint and vibrant house in Historic Heights, and get the royal treatment from owners Arielle and Ryan Cooper. Image:...
Houstonia’s Guide to White Linen Night

After a two-year hiatus, the biggest party in the Heights is back—and we’re here to help you plan your party hopping!. It’s August, and for some, that means summer is starting to wind down. But for the Houston Heights, ushering in the last full month of summer means the greatest party of the year is just around the corner. After a two-year hiatus, White Linen Night is coming back in full force, so don your white trappings and head to the Heights to make the most of Houston’s favorite block party.
Why Everyone Should Visit Miller Outdoor Theatre

A brief history of Houston's favorite outdoor performance venue, plus our list of upcoming events to see there this fall. Since 1923, Miller Outdoor Theatre has provided Houstonians with entertainment and community. It’s the signature structure within Hermann Park, and one of its biggest offerings is its summer concert season. But throughout the year, Miller offers free, ticketed performances in music, theater, dance, and film, all of which resumed this past April after an agonizing two years on hiatus.
