villages-news.com
Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash
A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages. Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man wanted on warrant apprehended by deputies after foot chase
A Wildwood man wanted on a drug-related warrant was apprehended by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after a foot chase. Deputies responded at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9940 County Road 121 looking for 24-year-old Tate Austin Williams, who took off running when he realized that law enforcement has arrived on the scene. He ignored commands to stop.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman wanted on warrant jailed after resisting arrest
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant resisted efforts by law enforcement to take her into custody. Krystal Elaine Qualls, 42, was driving a black four-door Hyundai in the wee hours Wednesday morning on County Road 466 in Oxford when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a light illuminating its license plate. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Qualls continued driving, turned onto County Road 207 and pulled into a residence, according to an arrest report. She refused to exit the vehicle, despite multiple commands. When she finally got out of the vehicle, she resisted a deputy’s effort to place her in handcuffs. The deputy learned Qualls was wanting on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license expired. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on Qualls’ vehicle, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake woman arrested after brawl over car keys
A Lady Lake woman was arrested after a brawl over a set of car keys. Rachel Marina Dyer, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic battery at her home at 123 E. Lady Lake Blvd. The California native left a knot on the side of the head of...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with pawning stolen weed eater
A 19-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a victim’s weed eater and pawning it at a local store. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the incident location on NW 76th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the male victim who stated that his orange 28CC Husqvarna weed eater had been stolen, and he added that his first initial and last name were written on the engine’s cover.
villages-news.com
Parkwood man arrested after allegedly attacking daughter over cell phone charger
A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after allegedly attacking his daughter over a cell phone charger. The daughter went to a Circle K on U.S. 301 at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after being ordered out of the home by her father, 45-year-old David Lee Hummell, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation. Nelson had been...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police offer safety tips for local shoppers
The occurrence of distraction-type thefts has increased in local stores, and the Ocala Police Department is offering safety tips for the city’s shoppers. While shopping in a store, theft suspects attempt to distract victims long enough to steal their purse or wallet. According to OPD, these thefts typically increase in the summer and winter months, and it can be difficult to investigate since the suspects are usually long gone by the time that the victim realizes that a theft occurred.
WCJB
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
ocala-news.com
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV
A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
villages-news.com
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
ocala-news.com
Skeletal remains found behind warehouse in Ocala
Major Crimes detectives with the Ocala Police Department are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday morning behind a warehouse in Ocala. Shortly before 5 a.m., OPD responded to the 1600 block of SW 17th Street after receiving a call regarding a human skull that was found in the nearby woods. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to the area and located the remains.
villages-news.com
Judge releases man suspected of stealing golf cart from Outback in The Villages
A judge has released a man suspected of stealing a golf cart from the Outback Steakhouse restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after spending 50 days in the Lake County Jail. The prosecutor’s office has not yet filed formal charges against the Fort Myers native, thus did not object to a motion from the public defender’s office seeking Gibson’s freedom. Judge James Baxley signed off on the motion, granting Gibson’s release.
villages-news.com
Wildwood teen nabbed with loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana
A Wildwood teen was nabbed with a loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana. Ernest Bernard Cooper III, 19, who was already wanted on a warrant charging him with a weapons offense, was found hiding in the backseat a black 2006 Hyundai at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report July 26 through Aug. 3
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for Tuesday, July 26, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Burglary, 8:50 a.m. July 26, off Pioneer Terrace, Hernando. Burglary, 3:52 p.m. July 26, off Harrison Street, Hernando. Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) for...
villages-news.com
6-foot tall air compressor stolen from auto repair shop in Summerfield
A 6-foot tall air compressor was stolen from an automobile repair shop in Summerfield. The piece of equipment valued at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service was apparently stolen in the wee hours Saturday morning, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Video surveillance captured...
