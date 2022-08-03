Read on therealdeal.com
Beach house in Malibu’s Colony lists at $34.5M
A beachfront house in the A-list celebrity-studded Malibu Colony beach enclave hit the market. Restaurateur Michael Weinstock put 23754 Malibu Road on the market Aug. 3 for $34.5 milion. The four-bed, six-bath home spans almost 4,000 square feet, with the asking price penciling out to $8,954 per square foot. The house was built in 1988 but underwent an extensive interior remodel led by Barbara Grushow Design. The interior renovation wrapped up this year.
Malibu winery featured on “Kardashians” goes to market for $50M
After about a 19-year run, the Leight family listed the address where the Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyard wine label is headquartered. Located in the hills above Malibu, 340 North Kanan Dume Road was listed Aug. 2 for $49.5 million. Spanning 9,000 square feet, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom villa pencils out to $5,500 per square foot.
SteelWave sells Tustin office building for $91M
A Denver investor has sold a 120,000-square-foot office building in Tustin for $91 million. SteelWave, in a joint venture with an unnamed investor, sold the two-story building at 1382 Bell Avenue, the Orange County Register reported. The buyer was not identified. The sale price comes out to $758 per square...
Luxe condo under construction in Beverly Hills could ask $40M
The 7,300-square-foot condo in Beverly Hills would come with its own private pool, butler’s pantry and private access to a potential five-star restaurant. The price: more than $40 million. Nahla Capital, based in New York, is developing the luxe condominium at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills at 9900 South Santa...
Kirk Douglas Theatre to share block with mixed-use apartments
A local developer has filed plans to build a 34-unit, mixed-use complex next to the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. REthink Development, based in the city, has proposed constructing a pair of three- and four-story buildings at 9763 Culver Boulevard and 9814 Washington Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would require demolishing a single-family home.
Santa Monica puts rent control measure on November ballot
After weeks of public rhetoric — and spirited opposition from landlords — the Santa Monica City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday in favor of a November ballot measure that would reduce the city’s maximum annual rent increases. “One sentence,” Councilman Phil Brock said after the vote: “I...
Anti-mask restaurateur in OC sues landlord
A Huntington Beach restaurant owner who made national headlines for defying coronavirus masking orders has sued his landlord for terminating his lease. Tony Roman, owner of Basilico’s Pasta E Vino at 21501 Brookhurst Street, has filed a lawsuit against property owner George Soohoo, alleging that he’s getting the boot because of political differences, the Orange County Register reported.
Who wants Cookies? National cannabis firm opening dispensary in Westchester
One of the nation’s most popular cannabis brands is setting up its first Florida pot shop in Westchester, an unincorporated neighborhood in Miami-Dade County. Cookies, a San Francisco-based marijuana firm co-founded by rapper Berner, whose real name is Gilbert Miliam Jr., is opening a medical marijuana dispensary Aug. 13 at 8303 Southwest 40th Street, also known as Bird Road. The 3,100-square-foot building is owned by an affiliate of Miami-based MV Real Estate Holdings, led by principals Alex Mantecon and Guillermo Vadell, records show.
