SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
A Virginia school district apologizes for a shirt logo that resembled a swastika
A Virginia school district has apologized for distributing T-shirts with a logo resembling a swastika during a professional learning conference. During the conference held for staff this week, Hanover County Public Schools distributed T-shirts and conference materials containing the logo, which the district says had been designed by one of its teachers.
Rep Jackie Walorski killed in crash, Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook was real, and more trending news
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary elections were held Thursday to determine party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices.
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra 2022 Branding Survey
WATCH: Previewing Susan G. Komen Wisconsin’s More than Pink Walk
Nikki Panico, the executive director of Susan G. Komen Wisconsin, joins Live at Four to talk about the More than Pink Walk happening August 28 at the Alliant Energy Center.
