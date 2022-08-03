Read on www.physiciansweekly.com
Association between CYP metabolizer phenotypes and SSRI induced weight gain
1. In this retrospective cohort study, in patients prescribed citalopram, poor/intermediate CYP2C19 metabolizers experienced significantly greater weight gain at 6 months after starting citalopram when compared to normal and rapid/ultrarapid metabolizers. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Obesity and depression are closely related such that patients with obesity have a 55%...
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Diabetic Foot: Moderate to Severe Soft-tissue Infections
The possible time period of antibiotic therapy for soft-tissue infections of the diabetic foot remained not known. For a study, researchers determined if antibiotic therapy after debridement for a short (10 days), compared with a long (20 days), time period for soft-tissue infections of the diabetic foot resulted in similar rates of clinical remission and adverse events (AE). The adequate duration of systemic antibiotic therapy, after successful debridement, for soft tissue infections of diabetic patients was not known. Because of the high recurrence risk, overuse was usual. This was a randomized, controlled, non-inferiority pilot trial of cases of diabetic foot infection (excluding osteomyelitis) with the primary result of “clinical remission at 2-months follow-up”. Among 66 enrolled episodes (17% females; median age 71 years), investigators randomized 35 to the 10-day arm and 31 to the 20-day arm. The median duration of the parenteral antibiotic therapy was 1 day, with the remainder given orally. In the intention-to-treat population, study group achieved clinical remission in 27 (77%) patients in the 10-day arm, comparable to 22 (71%) in the 20-day arm (P=0.57). There was a similar proportion in each arm of AE (14/35 versus 11/31; P=0.71) and remission in the per-protocol population (25/32 vs. 18/27; P=0.32). Overall, 8 soft tissue DFIs in the 10-day arm and 5 cases in the 20-day arm recurred as new osteomyelitis [8/35 (23%) versus 5/31 (16%); P=0.53]. Overall, the number of recurrences limited to the soft tissues was 4 (6%). By multivariate research, remission rates (intention-to-treat population, hazard ratio 0.6, 95% CI 0.3-1.1; per-protocol population 0.8, 95% CI 0.4-1.5) and AE were not significantly different with a 10-day compared to 20-day course. In this randomized, controlled pilot trial, post-debridement antibiotic therapy for soft tissue DFI for 10 days resulted in similar (and non-inferior) rates of remission and AEs to 20 days. A larger confirmatory trial was underway.
Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke in adulthood present from childhood and increase with age
1. Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke later in life were present in children, but not associated with arterial ischemic stroke. 2. Atherosclerotic risk factors become increasingly common with age and are significantly associated with risk of stroke by the third decade of life. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good)
Abrocitinib is more effective than dupilumab for treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
1. The co-primary endpoints at weeks 2 and 4 were significantly greater with abrocitinib than dupilumab. 2. Overall incidence of adverse events, such as nausea and acne, were more common with abrocitinib but were mostly mild in severity. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Topical therapy is often considered...
Lifestyle Intervention Aids Older Adults With Diabetes
Clinicians should implement lifestyle intervention as a primary therapy for older adults with diabetes, which could complement medical therapy and improve QOL. “Although lifelong intervention is recommended as a cornerstone of diabetes management, this recommendation is not always followed in older adults due to beliefs that it is too late to change lifelong habits and that dieting could be harmful for this population,” explains Dennis T. Villareal, MD. “As a result, many older adults with diabetes are treated with drugs and exposed to side effects without first exploring the full benefit of an intensive lifestyle intervention (ILI) program.”
Liposomal Bupivacaine Effectiveness on Postoperative Pain After Abdominal Wall Reconstruction
For a study, researchers sought to know the efficacy of liposomal bupivacaine on postoperative opioid needs and pain following abdominal wall reconstruction. Despite the huge usage of liposomal bupivacaine in transversus abdominis plane block, there was inadequate evidence demonstrating its importance in open abdominal wall reconstruction. Investigators hypothesized that liposomal bupivacaine plane block would have resulted in decreased opioid needs differentiated with placebo in the first 72 hours after surgery. Adult patients (at least 18 yrs of age) undergoing open, elective, ventral hernia repairs were randomized to surgeon-performed transversus abdominis plane block with liposomal bupivacaine, simple bupivacaine, or normal saline (placebo). The main result was opioid needs in the first 72 hours after surgery. Secondary results involved total inpatient opioid use, pain scores determined utilizing a 100 mm visual analog scale, length of hospital stay, and patient-reported quality of life. Of the 164 patients who were included in the analysis, 57 patients received liposomal bupivacaine, 55 patients received simple bupivacaine, and 52 received placebo. There were no variations in the total opioid utilized in the first 72 hours after surgery as evaluated by morphine milligram equivalents when liposomal bupivacaine was differentiated with simple bupivacaine and placebo (325±225 vs. 350±284 vs. 310±272, respectively, P=0.725). Similarly, there were no variations in all the inpatient opioid utilization, pain scores, length of stay, and patient-reported quality of life. There were no apparent clinical benefits to utilizing liposomal bupivacaine transversus abdominis plane block when differentiated with simple bupivacaine and placebo for open abdominal wall reconstruction.
Occurrence and Reversal of CSA-AKI: Mean Perfusion Pressure & Vasoactive Drugs Effects
Acute kidney injury occurred in an average of 15% of cardiac surgery patients. The research obtained hemodynamics on cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CSA-AKI) evolution and reversal. Adult patients in cardiac surgery were retrospectively included. Hemodynamic help was numbered with a new time-weighted vaso-inotropic score (VISAUC), and hemodynamic differentiations were expressed by mean perfusion pressure and its components. The primary result was AKI stage more than or equal to 2 (CSA-AKI ≥2), and the secondary result was full AKI reversal before ICU discharge. Furthermore, 3,415 patients were included. CSA-AKI more than or equal 2 occurred in 37.4%. Mean perfusion pressure (MPP) (OR 0.95,95%CI 0.94–0.96, P<0.001); and central venous pressure (CVP) (OR 1.17, 95% CI 1.13–1.22, P<0.001) are associated with CSA-AKI more than or equal to development, while VISAUC/h was not (P=0.104). Out of 1,085 CSA-AKI more than or equal to 2 patients not require kidney replacement therapy, 76.3% fully recovered from AKI. Full CSA-AKI reversal was related to MPP (OR 1.02 per mmHg (95% CI 1.01–1.03, P=0.003), and MAP (OR=1.01 per mmHg (95% CI 1.00–1.02), P=0.047), but not with VISAUC/h (P=0.461). Development and full recovery of CSA-AKI more than or equal 2 were affected by average perfusion pressure, independent of vaso-inotropic usage. CVP had a particular impact on AKI development, whereas MAP had full AKI reversal.
Some COVID-19 Patients Have Persistent Smell, Taste Dysfunction
FRIDAY, Aug. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A proportion of patients with COVID-19 have persistent self-reported smell and taste dysfunction, according to a study published online July 26 in The BMJ. Benjamin Kye Jyn Tan, M.B.B.S., from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of...
