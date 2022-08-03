MCSO: Covelo woman accused of embezzling thousands via Costco cards

Read on www.willitsnews.com
kymkemp.com
MCSO Arrests Woman for False Impersonation of Another
On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they conducted a traffic stop in the 4400 block of Sunnycrest Drive in Ukiah, California. The Deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver provided the Deputies with her name and...
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
mendofever.com
Suspect in Child’s Homicide and Sibling’s Abandonment Was Victim of Domestic Violence by Their Mother—Says MSCO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 2:05 AM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a...
mendofever.com
Someone Trying To Get In The Door, Unknown Subject Inside Location – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.04.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
kymkemp.com
Ukiah Man Identified as the Person of Interest in Infant’s Death Booked for Murder
32-year-old Ukiah man Edward Two Feathers Steele has officially been booked for murder on the same day he was named as the person of interest in the abandonment of a two-year-old and the death of a one-year-old child. A press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office yesterday morning...
Paradise Post
Boys missing with caretaker are found abandoned in Ukiah, one of them dead
A 2-year-old boy was discovered by himself Wednesday near the railroad tracks in Ukiah, and nearby the child’s younger brother was found dead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The two had been reported missing earlier that afternoon by a parent. The man who had reportedly been left...
The Mendocino Voice
Sheriff arrests person of interest in Ukiah child death (updated 2 pm)
UPDATE 2 p.m.: The primary suspect sought in connection with a child’s death, Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, has been taken into custody as of 1:30 p.m., according to an update on social media by MCSO. Steele was spotted by tribal members on the Hopland Rancheria this afternoon, and MCSO deputies subsequently detained him. No further information has been made available at this time, and Steele is not currently listed on the MCSO booking log website as of the time of publication.
kymkemp.com
MCSO Searching for Man After Child Last in His Care is Found Deceased
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-03-2022 at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was contacted by...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County woman accused of embezzlement and grand theft
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The case involved the theft and use of Costco gift cards from a location in Covelo, California. It was learned there were 300...
actionnewsnow.com
Warrant search leads to the discovery of narcotics, weapons at Red Bluff home
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A search of a home in the Red Bluff area leads to the discovery of narcotics, multiple firearms, and ammunition. On July 28, officers with the Tehama County Probation Department, K9 Riggs, investigators from the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation, and officers from the Red Bluff Police Department performed a narcotics search at a residence in the area of Red Bluff.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Mendocino County
The California Highway Patrol reported a recent fatal pedestrian crash near Highway 101 in Mendocino County. The car vs. pedestrian accident took place around 4:20 a.m. on the West Road offramp from southbound Highway 101, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash Near Highway 101. A preliminary...
SFist
After One-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Ukiah Train Tracks, Deputies Arrest ‘Person of Interest’
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two very young Ukiah boys went missing Wednesday, and the body of one of them was found dead on a set of train tracks. A terrifying situation for a parent in Mendocino County turned worse as Wednesday went on....
ksro.com
Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire
Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
mendofever.com
Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries
Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
mendofever.com
Mendocino Coast Man Pleads Guilty to Murder Killing Another With a Sword
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. The process that began Monday morning of selecting jurors to hear the evidence against defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age 35, generally of the Mendocino Coast, came to an abrupt end Wednesday afternoon just after the lunch hour.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Flares Up on Ukiah’s North State Street
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:48 p.m. indicates a small vegetation fire has flared up in dry grass near the intersection of Ukiah’s North State Street and Orr Springs Road. By 7:00 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped. The Incident Commander described the fire as a 100’x50′ spot...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
mendofever.com
The Junior Livestock Auction Proves to be a High Point of the Redwood Empire Fair
The following is a press release from the Redwood Empire Fair:. If you’ve never been to a Junior Livestock Auction at the Redwood Empire Fair, you may have missed out on one of the most interesting, emotional and educational experiences available during the 4-day long Fair weekend. Every year-...
