Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects

Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in KingstonDianna CarneyKingston, MA
ABC6.com
All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Officials Alarmed About Rehoboth Sludge
The Seekonk Board of Selectmen expressed alarm about the dumping of 300 truckloads of sewage sludge in neighboring Rehoboth and the potential impact on town residents. A meeting will be held on August 9 with representatives from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, may also be in attendance.
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
ecori.org
Poultry Farmers Take ‘Biosecurity’ Measures as Bird Flu Makes Contact in R.I.
Donald Baffoni, of Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston, looks over part of the farm's flock. There are about 20,000 birds, which are raised for eggs and meat. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News photos) Maybe it’s a matter of geography; maybe it’s the diligence of local farmers and veterinarians. Or maybe it’s a...
ecori.org
Pawtucket has Plans to Make Two Environmental Justice Neighborhoods Green-Free
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The only green space in District 5 could potentially be turned into a dumping ground for contaminated material, paved over, and made into a 5-acre parking lot. City Council member Clovis Gregor, who represents the environmental justice neighborhoods of Oak Hill and Woodlawn that make up...
Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought
WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the push for a more equitable cannabis industry in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A bill passed by the Massachusetts Legislature to create a more equitable cannabis industry is awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's signature. Social equity in the cannabis industry has been a focus for state Senator Michael Moore, D-Worcester, and his colleagues since the 2016 vote to legalize recreational use, but the bill was necessitated by a growing concern that there hasn't been nearly enough progress on that front.
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Talks Security for Feast Weekend
New Bedford is ready to welcome back the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since 2019, and Mayor Jon Mitchell said there will be “a big police presence” during the event, which runs from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. “There’s no particular security...
fallriverreporter.com
New Fall River dispensary opening soon, holding hiring fair
A new Fall River dispensary is opening soon, and they have begun hiring. New Leaf is holding a job fair on August 4-5 from 12-6pm, and Saturday, August 6 from 2-6pm at their location at 2629 South Main Street, Fall River. New Leaf strives to provide an educational, enjoyable, and...
fallriverreporter.com
Free food, games, and activities coming to Fall River Police Department’s 5th annual Police and Public Palooza block party
The Fall River Police Department, along with members of the community, are planning their 5th annual Palooza block party to celebrate law enforcement and community partnerships. Some of the festivities include giveaways, free food, music, dancing, dj, face painting, arts and crafts, a behind-the-scenes look into police vehicles, canine demonstration,...
