Fall River, MA

Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects

By Ken Paiva
 4 days ago
ABC6.com

All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
ATTLEBORO, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids

Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation

(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Officials Alarmed About Rehoboth Sludge

The Seekonk Board of Selectmen expressed alarm about the dumping of 300 truckloads of sewage sludge in neighboring Rehoboth and the potential impact on town residents. A meeting will be held on August 9 with representatives from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, may also be in attendance.
johnstonsunrise.net

How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?

The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival

Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
Washington Examiner

'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee

A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
communityadvocate.com

Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas

WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island

The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
CBS Boston

Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought

WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
WEYMOUTH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the push for a more equitable cannabis industry in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A bill passed by the Massachusetts Legislature to create a more equitable cannabis industry is awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's signature. Social equity in the cannabis industry has been a focus for state Senator Michael Moore, D-Worcester, and his colleagues since the 2016 vote to legalize recreational use, but the bill was necessitated by a growing concern that there hasn't been nearly enough progress on that front.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

New Fall River dispensary opening soon, holding hiring fair

A new Fall River dispensary is opening soon, and they have begun hiring. New Leaf is holding a job fair on August 4-5 from 12-6pm, and Saturday, August 6 from 2-6pm at their location at 2629 South Main Street, Fall River. New Leaf strives to provide an educational, enjoyable, and...
fallriverreporter.com

Free food, games, and activities coming to Fall River Police Department’s 5th annual Police and Public Palooza block party

The Fall River Police Department, along with members of the community, are planning their 5th annual Palooza block party to celebrate law enforcement and community partnerships. Some of the festivities include giveaways, free food, music, dancing, dj, face painting, arts and crafts, a behind-the-scenes look into police vehicles, canine demonstration,...

