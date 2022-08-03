City of Ukiah OKs permit for Disaster Resource Center on Airport Park Boulevard

If you missed Part 1 and Part 2, you can find them here and here. Growing up, I never knew about camping. That word simply didn’t exist in my family’s vocabulary. I only knew about backpacking. It seemed that the more pain that went into a wilderness experience, the greater the gain, no matter how sore I was from sleeping on the ground or how many mosquito bites I got. When David and I were newlyweds, our friends introduced us to the world of tent camping. My aha moment happened when I realized that if our vehicle could hold it, we could bring it. I’ve not gone backpacking since. But, there is one thing that I truly miss about backpacking. I love being alone in the wilderness. So I’ve always tried to incorporate that into our camping trips over the years. Unless we are camping with friends, we tend to go off the beaten track to be alone in nature. So dry camping or boondocking (camping without power or water) was always part of the plan when we bought our camper. Feeling confident after a successful camping experience at Pine Acres, we had every confidence in our ability to truly “unplug.” We would be camping with confidence now.

