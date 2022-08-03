City of Ukiah OKs permit for Disaster Resource Center on Airport Park Boulevard

Read on www.willitsnews.com
Related
Willits News
Busting myths, building bridges: Ukiah Homeless Service Center providing more than shelter
Creating a safe, successful and community-supported homeless center for the Ukiah area continues to be a prodigious endeavor for Sage Wolf, program manager for Homeless/Housing at Redwood Community Services, and part of the team that manages the Building Bridges Homeless Resource Center. The 2014 closure of the Buddy Eller Shelter,...
Wildfire breaks out in Lake County; evacuation order lifted
The evacuation order amid safety concerns over the Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake, California has been lifted.
The Mendocino Voice
Check out August’s First Friday offerings in Ukiah and Fort Bragg
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/5/22 — August is kicking off in Mendocino County with some great celebrations of art and community inland and on the coast. Whether you’re touring through exhibitions on a summer night’s walk in Ukiah or browsing eclectic Fort Bragg art at a favorite museum, there’s art to enjoy on Friday, Aug. 5.
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakecountybloom.com
Camping in Lake County, Part 3: Boondocking
If you missed Part 1 and Part 2, you can find them here and here. Growing up, I never knew about camping. That word simply didn’t exist in my family’s vocabulary. I only knew about backpacking. It seemed that the more pain that went into a wilderness experience, the greater the gain, no matter how sore I was from sleeping on the ground or how many mosquito bites I got. When David and I were newlyweds, our friends introduced us to the world of tent camping. My aha moment happened when I realized that if our vehicle could hold it, we could bring it. I’ve not gone backpacking since. But, there is one thing that I truly miss about backpacking. I love being alone in the wilderness. So I’ve always tried to incorporate that into our camping trips over the years. Unless we are camping with friends, we tend to go off the beaten track to be alone in nature. So dry camping or boondocking (camping without power or water) was always part of the plan when we bought our camper. Feeling confident after a successful camping experience at Pine Acres, we had every confidence in our ability to truly “unplug.” We would be camping with confidence now.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Flares Up on Ukiah’s North State Street
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:48 p.m. indicates a small vegetation fire has flared up in dry grass near the intersection of Ukiah’s North State Street and Orr Springs Road. By 7:00 p.m., the fire’s forward progress was stopped. The Incident Commander described the fire as a 100’x50′ spot...
Willits News
Roadwork planned in Mendocino County
Route 1 (5/9.7) – Tree work will begin from Fish Rock Road to Iversen Road on Monday, Aug. 8. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should expect up to five-minute delays. Route 1 (9.5/10.3) – Utility work will occur in...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries
Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
Government Technology
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
The Mendocino Voice
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
mendofever.com
Relaunch of Ukiah’s Historic Latitude Observatory
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. Celebrate the Relaunch of Ukiah’s Latitude Observatory Friday, August 12th from 6:30-9pm at Observatory Park. After a ribbon cutting ceremony, visitors can explore new family-friendly exhibits in the historic office and observatory that highlight the history of the site. From 1899-1982, observers around the world, including those stationed at Ukiah, looked through their telescopes and measured the positions of the same sets of stars. This was part of an international scientific effort to better understand the Earth’s wobble. This research has been used in the development of GPS and in deep space exploration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
ksro.com
Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire
Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Growing Rapidly Near Clearlake Prompting Road Closures and Evacuations
Scanner traffic indicates that around 1:05 p.m. a vegetation fire ignited near the intersection of Highway 52 and Ogulin Canyon Road northeast of Clearlake. A full wildland response including ground and air resources has been dispatched to the incident as it grew to 5-7 acres in size growing at a rapid rate of spread.
Willits News
Walking on the Wild Side: Ukiah fair showcases organization dedicated to rescuing wild animals
Steve Higgs, director of the non-profit Sierra Safari Zoo, located in Reno, Nevada has been passionate about animals since he was a kid. “I collected about every animal I could,” he notes. “When I was about 18, we got our first big cat – a cougar. As I got older, things went the natural trajectory and I guess I got a little crazier,” he smiles.
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Terry,’ ‘Andy’ and ‘Bear’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Need a new friend? Head on over to Clearlake Animal Control and meet one of their great dogs. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org...
Comments / 0