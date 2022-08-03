Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments over whether it should block impending abortion bans

Read on www.opb.org
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
U.S. Senate passes major $430 billion bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes on Sunday, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.
Comments / 0