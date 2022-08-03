Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Read on alamosanews.com
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
Gov Polis Says TABOR checks are Coming Soon to Coloradans
If you paid taxes in Colorado for 2021 you have a $750 check coming to you in the mail.
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Century Mobile Home Park for sale
ALAMOSA – More than 100 individuals and families – many of whom are vulnerable, living on low income and have children - received news two weeks ago that has the potential to completely upend their lives, costing them the homes they have bought and paid for and ultimately leaving them with no place else to live.
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
KKTV
Gov. Jared Polis talks Colorado Cash Back checks, curbing costs amid inflation and more in conversation with Katie Pelton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For those who haven’t heard, a check is in the mail courtesy of the state of Colorado!. It’s part of the Colorado Cash Back program, an early TABOR refund signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. The governor joined 11...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Colorado produce?
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results.
Alamosa Valley Courier
‘Pride Month’ observed in Valley
VALLEY– SLV Pride is holding multiple activities this month to honor its mission to unite the LGBTQ+ communities throughout the San Luis Valley, and to create and foster experiences that emphasize inclusiveness and mutual respect. The theme this year is “Just Say Gay.”. This Friday, August 5th, there...
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
