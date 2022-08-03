ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mike Drop: College Football Needs the Backyard Brawl

Pitt and WVU fans are jawing back and forth with the rebirth of the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, and that’s not only great for both programs, but it’s great for college football as a whole. On this episode of Mike Drop, Mike Asti talks to every fan and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Bethel Park, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 7

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year

The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

The Daily Athenaeum wins 11 West Virginia Press Association awards

The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 11 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday. Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements. “These stories highlight dining hall staffing, unique WVU programs, athlete endorsement deals, the contentious...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#The Pitt#American Football#College Football#Psn#Wvu
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown’s Frombach headed to Fairmont State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With his summer teammates Aaron Forbes, Reed Bailey and Zach Brennan all signing with college programs, the most recent Post 2 veteran to make his college decision is left-handed pitcher Aidan Frombach. The Morgantown High grad didn’t find himself getting much recruiting buzz until late in the spring but when he heard […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Native, NDHS Graduate Jarrod West in Line for Major Honors in New Zealand Pro League

It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxrtv.com

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with I-81 in Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
ELKINS, WV
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy