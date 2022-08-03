Read on pittsburghsportsnow.com
Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment
The talent in the Devine family is real.
Locked On Pitt: The Backyard Brawl Sells Out, What the Pitt-West Virginia Rivalry Means
Pitt and West Virginia, otherwise known as the Backyard Brawl, is officially sold out already. What does this mean for the rivalry as a whole? Just how excited should fans be to see the atmosphere as a whole for the game?. How does it affect Pitt from a brand perspective?...
Mike Drop: College Football Needs the Backyard Brawl
Pitt and WVU fans are jawing back and forth with the rebirth of the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, and that’s not only great for both programs, but it’s great for college football as a whole. On this episode of Mike Drop, Mike Asti talks to every fan and...
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- August 7
Narduzzi says everywhere he goes, he’s asked about WVU
It took minutes for the Backyard Brawl to sell out for the September 1st resumption of the rivalry, a look at some of the numbers between Pitt & WVU
Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
The Daily Athenaeum wins 11 West Virginia Press Association awards
The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s student-run newspaper, received 11 honors by the West Virginia Press Association at the organization’s convention on Saturday. Honors were awarded for stories, multimedia elements, overall issues and advertisements. “These stories highlight dining hall staffing, unique WVU programs, athlete endorsement deals, the contentious...
Morgantown’s Frombach headed to Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With his summer teammates Aaron Forbes, Reed Bailey and Zach Brennan all signing with college programs, the most recent Post 2 veteran to make his college decision is left-handed pitcher Aidan Frombach. The Morgantown High grad didn’t find himself getting much recruiting buzz until late in the spring but when he heard […]
Harrison County Native, NDHS Graduate Jarrod West in Line for Major Honors in New Zealand Pro League
It has been quite a first year of professional basketball for former Notre Dame all-stater and Harrison County native Jarrod West in New. As a member of the Nelson Giants and the New Zealand National Baksetball League (NBL), West has consistently been a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. After completing a Division I career that started at Marshall and ended a Louisville, that is not a surprise as he was solid consistently on both ends of the D-I floor.
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Named G.I.B.S.O.N Award Winner by Josh Gibson Foundation
On Friday, Pitt head basketball coach Jeff Capel received the honor of the G.I.B.S.O.N sports award, given by the Josh Gibson Foundation. The award was given to Capel at a luncheon at PNC Park on Friday. “As part of the festivities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Josh Gibson’s induction...
Protect Morgantown: Big Daddy Guns challenge ‘not a game we’re willing to play’
MORGANTOWN — “It's not a game we find cute or clever, nor is it a game we’re willing to play.” That’s how Protect Morgantown organizer Jodi Hollingshead responded Thursday morni. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with I-81 in Virginia.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
Harrison County Man who Owned, Operated a Small Business, Russell "Russ" Keith Myers, Passes at 57
Russell “Russ” Keith Myers, 57 of Bristol passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. Russ was born March 12, 1965 in Clarksburg, son of Shirley L Greynolds Myers of Bristol and the late Albert Lee Myers Jr. Russ graduated from Liberty High School, Class of...
