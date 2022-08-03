ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County Health clears up monkeypox myths

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Though Chemung County is still only reporting one case of the monkeypox virus, officials are issuing reminders and clearing up myths about the infection to keep residents informed.

The Chemung County Public Health Department released a list of information from “trusted, reliable sources”. As of August 3, 2022, the Health Department said Chemung County has only seen one case of monkeypox and that person has fully recovered.

What is monkeypox?

Below is the list of information about monkeypox provided by Chemung County Health:

  • Monkeypox is rarely fatal, and most people recover without long-term health effects. But the CDC said that people with weakened immune systems and kids under 8, people with eczema, and those who are pregnant or breastfeeding are more likely to get seriously ill.
  • The medication Tecovirimat can be used to treat monkeypox in people who meet certain conditions. Though, most people recover without needing antivirals.
  • Jynneos is an approved monkeypox vaccine for those who are at high risk. It can also be used in those with confirmed positive cases. Chemung County Health said the department and your doctor can help you get the vaccine if you’ve been exposed to monkeypox.
  • Despite some beliefs, monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease. The health department said it can spread through close, personal and skin-to-skin contact, especially including contact with rashes, scabs, bodily fluids, or respiratory secretions. It can also be spread from touching objects, clothing and fabrics that have been used by someone with monkeypox.
  • Monkeypox does not only affect the LGBTQ community. Chemung County Health said that while the outbreak has disproportionately affected men who have sex with men, the virus can infect anyone, regardless of their sexuality.
  • Information is widely available on monkeypox. Chemung County Health has provided links on the virus to the CDC, World Health Organization, and the New York State Department of Health.

The health department also said that New York residents can get text alerts about monkeypox by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or texting “MONKEYPOXESP” for alerts in Spanish.

