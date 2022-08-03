ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria police search for driver of tow truck who stole new pickup from driveway

AZFamily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.azfamily.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Peoria man says thief used a tow truck to steal new pickup truck

Officials say some ballots were misprinted and some polling sites ran out of paper ballots. Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins...
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
AZFamily

Northbound Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium in Glendale reopens after deadly crash

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after a car accident this morning on the Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Shopping District in Glendale. Arizona Department of Public Safety says that two cars crashed in the northbound lanes of Loop 101, near Glendale Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Hours later, troopers reported that at least one person died in the crash. The victim’s name has not been released, and it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter

Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Brittney Griner
Glendale Star

Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died

Blake Angerer, the man who was set on fire at a Glendale bus stop earlier this month, has died from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department. Just after 4:30 a.m. July 3, Glendale police and firefighters responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K located at 5800 W. Olive Avenue.
GLENDALE, AZ
kbsi23.com

4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Election Local#Us Senate#Tow Truck#State#Gop
AZFamily

Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police officer who was shot multiple times nearly eight months ago has made it to another landmark in his recovery. The department said on Thursday, a tracheostomy tube was removed from Officer Tyler Moldovan. “This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never,” the department said in a tweet. The removal also comes more than two months after the 22-year-old returned home to the Valley from a rehab facility. A photo from Phoenix police shows Moldovan was all smiles with his wife holding the tube.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Gavino Munoz Killed in Vehicle Crash on Dobbins Road [Phoenix, AZ]

53-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident near Seventh Street. On July 30th, around 7:00 p.m., near Seventh Street, a pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in a collision. According to authorities, Munoz rear-ended the pickup truck heading east on Dobbins Road. After hitting the pickup truck, he then slid...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision near Sarival Avenue [Goodyear, AZ]

Several Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Elwood Street. The incident happened on July 29th, involving a white sedan and another vehicle, at the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. For reasons currently unknown, the white sedan and another vehicle collided. The sedan sustained major damage to the passenger side...
GOODYEAR, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
L.A. Weekly

Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]

35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

19-year-old accused of firing 30 rounds from AR-15 assault rifle outside Chandler mall

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 19-year-old man was found hours after he fired dozens of rounds outside the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday, police said. According to court paperwork, Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was with two men and his girlfriend. They went through the mall together, and Vensor bought a baseball hat from the Hat Club. They then went to their cars in the parking lot.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy