Peoria police search for driver of tow truck who stole new pickup from driveway

Brazen thieves use tow truck to steal $100K truck out of Peoria man’s driveway
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not something you see every day, crooks in a tow truck stealing a brand new $100,000 vehicle from the driveway of a home in Peoria. A Ring security camera caught the entire incident on video when it went down around 3 a.m. last Thursday.
AZFamily
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
AZFamily
Peoria man says thief used a tow truck to steal new pickup truck
Officials say some ballots were misprinted and some polling sites ran out of paper ballots. Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins...
prescottenews.com
Here’s what police, car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft – Cronkite News
Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance companies jumped from...
fox10phoenix.com
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter
The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
AZFamily
Northbound Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium in Glendale reopens after deadly crash
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after a car accident this morning on the Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Shopping District in Glendale. Arizona Department of Public Safety says that two cars crashed in the northbound lanes of Loop 101, near Glendale Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Hours later, troopers reported that at least one person died in the crash. The victim’s name has not been released, and it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.
AZFamily
Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say
The Department of Public Safety didn’t say how many people died, only that it involved two cars. Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help. Former diplomat explains background of arms dealer in...
fox10phoenix.com
Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
AZFamily
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office urges caution at lakes as drownings increase
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After dealing with more than 10 drownings this year at Lake Pleasant the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is urging those out on the water to be cautious. The lake division told Arizona’s Family they’ve dealt with more than 10 drownings so far this year.
Glendale Star
Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died
Blake Angerer, the man who was set on fire at a Glendale bus stop earlier this month, has died from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department. Just after 4:30 a.m. July 3, Glendale police and firefighters responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K located at 5800 W. Olive Avenue.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
AZFamily
Update: Deputies locate family of young boy found alone in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve located the family of a young boy who was found in Laveen Wednesday, and that they have been reunited. Earlier, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of...
70-Year-Old Woman Dead, 3 People Injured After Fatal Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
Officials from the Department of Public Safety report that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road approaching Grand Avenue.
AZFamily
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police officer who was shot multiple times nearly eight months ago has made it to another landmark in his recovery. The department said on Thursday, a tracheostomy tube was removed from Officer Tyler Moldovan. “This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never,” the department said in a tweet. The removal also comes more than two months after the 22-year-old returned home to the Valley from a rehab facility. A photo from Phoenix police shows Moldovan was all smiles with his wife holding the tube.
L.A. Weekly
Gavino Munoz Killed in Vehicle Crash on Dobbins Road [Phoenix, AZ]
53-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident near Seventh Street. On July 30th, around 7:00 p.m., near Seventh Street, a pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in a collision. According to authorities, Munoz rear-ended the pickup truck heading east on Dobbins Road. After hitting the pickup truck, he then slid...
L.A. Weekly
Five Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision near Sarival Avenue [Goodyear, AZ]
Several Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Elwood Street. The incident happened on July 29th, involving a white sedan and another vehicle, at the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. For reasons currently unknown, the white sedan and another vehicle collided. The sedan sustained major damage to the passenger side...
L.A. Weekly
Semi-Truck Crash at Loop 303 Resulted in Road Closure [Surprise, AZ]
The incident happened on July 26th, at around 6:30 p.m. along Loop 303 near Cactus Road. According to reports, a passenger car driver lost control in the rain and collided with the semi-truck. The semi-truck driver then swerved to avoid the car and came to a stop, blocking the road.
L.A. Weekly
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
AZFamily
19-year-old accused of firing 30 rounds from AR-15 assault rifle outside Chandler mall
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 19-year-old man was found hours after he fired dozens of rounds outside the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday, police said. According to court paperwork, Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was with two men and his girlfriend. They went through the mall together, and Vensor bought a baseball hat from the Hat Club. They then went to their cars in the parking lot.
Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger
Matthew Dylan Ramirez and Jesus Madrid-Varela pleaded guilty for transporting undocumented immigrants for money resulting in a rollover accident and the death of a passenger. The post Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger appeared first on KYMA.
