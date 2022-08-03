Cowboys sign four-time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr

Linebacker Anthony Barr. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Barr reportedly had interest from the Denver Broncos but chose the Cowboys, where he'll be reunited with former Vikings' defensive coordinator George Edwards, now an assistant with Dallas.

The 30-year-old started 11 games for the Vikings last season, finishing with 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Barr has had issues staying healthy over the last few seasons. In 2021, he missed five games with a knee injury, including the first four matchups of the year. Barr also sat out Week 13 with a hamstring injury. In 2020, he played in only two games before missing the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Vikings selected Barr No. 9 overall in 2014 out of UCLA. An eight-year veteran, Barr has spent his entire NFL career in Minnesota.

Barr started 98 games for the Vikings from 2014-21, compiling 495 tackles, 17.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in four-straight seasons from 2015 to 2018.