El Paso County finishes vote recount, no change in election outcome

Unsuccessful legislative candidate in Colorado more than triples fundraising for recount
After losing the Republican primary election in June, legislative candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson raised more than three times her previous fundraising total to help fund a recount. Zamora Wilson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, challenged incumbent state Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, for his seat representing Senate District 9 in...
Colorado veteran reacts to Honoring Our Pact Act passage
Following protests for days after the act expanding medical benefits for some veterans was surprisingly voted down, many eventually celebrated when the bill was passed on Tuesday.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Multiple Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensary locations shut down for unpaid taxes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has shut down three Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries. According to a warrant for distraint notices on the front door of one of the businesses, the owners owe thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. Thursday, 13 Investigates learned that Tweedleaf was shut down...
Colorado City without a post office, again
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time since 2019, the residents of Colorado City don't have access to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in their own community. City officials told 13 Investigates that an agreement between a contracted employee and USPS ended on July 30, 2022. Since...
Suspect in Denver murder on probation with multiple warrants out of El Paso County at time of shooting
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man with multiple warrants regarding probation violations out of El Paso County in connection to a deadly shooting in Denver. According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), 32-year-old Alejandro Blanco, a Cuban national from El Paso County, was arrested on July 29, 2022, for the murder of 41-year-old Sergio Ordonez-Valencia.
Judge tosses suit by 'high priestess' of cannabis-focused church against Colorado Springs police
A federal judge confirmed last month that neither Colorado Springs police nor the city itself was liable for any constitutional violation, tossing a lawsuit from the leader of a cannabis-focused ministry who was unhappy with officers' presence on her property. Candace Sgaggio, the "high priestess" for Green Faith Ministry, claimed...
Fugitive captured in small town Colorado after months 'on the run' through multiple states
On August 3, the US Marshals Service announced that they have successfully captured a fugitive wanted for a Texas murder in the small Colorado town of Monument, found just north of Colorado Springs. Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Austin, Texas Police Department for his alleged role...
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Teen reported missing in May found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a teen had been found a little over two months after she was reported missing. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security-Widefield on May 24, 2022. Investigators reported her as a runaway.
Healthy Women: Colorado Springs mom explains life with long COVID
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New data reveals long COVID sufferers are overwhelmingly younger, active, and female. A recent study shows a high proportion of patients are women in their 40s and 50s. And it can be hard to treat as doctors continue to crack the long COVID puzzle. For...
'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite
It’s been an arduous journey to surrender for Lindsey Currat. The Colorado Springs mother prayed for five days while her son was under the care of trauma doctors, begging God to heal him and perform a miracle. But nothing she could do would cure his pain and help her understand the complexities of life support and death.
LETTERS: Aurora’s Chuck E. Cheese shooting hardly referenced among mass casualty shootings
Editor: During the 10th anniversary of the shooting at the Century Aurora threatre, we heard a lot of references the the recent mass shootings, as well as the reference to mass shootings from our past, such as Columbine and Sandy Hook. What I find quite interesting, at least regards to...
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s body
Andrew Condon, 29, of Aurora.Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. (Aurora, Colo.) A jury convicted an Aurora man of killing his ex-girlfriend, LaBrea Jackson, in 2018. Andrew Condon, 29, will be sentenced on Nov. 10 in the 18th Judicial District for second-degree murder, tampering with a body, motor vehicle theft, assault, burglary and menacing with a weapon.
‘It totally changed my life the next day’: Pueblo man found relief from long COVID with new procedure
After suffering from the lingering effects of COVID-19 for more than eight months, Edward Baros was at the end of his rope. He was tired of having brain fog, tired of hallucinating, and, frankly, he was tired of being tired. Baros had received just one dose of the vaccine when...
Car magnet: Homeowner says four people have crashed on her property in two years
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Four times in two years. That's how often one homeowner in Colorado Springs has had drivers fly into her house or crash onto her front lawn. "If it happened again, I would not be surprised," Vicki Sabino said. Sabino has owned a home in the Range...
Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in hit-and-run crash in Colorado, suspect at large
A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department. At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
