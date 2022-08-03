ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Electric bike-share program in New River Valley abruptly shuts down

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvtf.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia

This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
AXTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Cars
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
State
Florida State
City
Richmond, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time

The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Spencer
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Ken Tucker
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Scooters#New River Valley#Bike#Vehicles#Nrv Roam
wfxrtv.com

Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Coming soon to Roanoke: 30 more rescued beagles

Angels of Assisi plans a second round-trip Friday to the former Envigo breeding facility west of Richmond, bringing back 30 more of the thousands of beagles being rescued and adopted. The shelter is already caring for more than 60 beagles from 10 different litters brought to Roanoke last week, and its executive director says both puppies and moms are doing quite well. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
WDBJ7.com

Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options

(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project

ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents

(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
WSLS

Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl

ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy