Electric bike-share program in New River Valley abruptly shuts down

WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
WSLS
110 Roanoke Valley teachers walk away with new supplies after Back 2 School Blast
ROANOKE, Va. – With back to school just around the corner, Roanoke organizations give back to teachers to set them up for success. The Rescue Mission partnered with Parkway Church on the Mountain to give 110 teachers a chance to collect school supplies. Teachers brought bins and bags to...
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
WDBJ7.com
I-81S back open in Montgomery Co. after vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT says a vehicle fire has closed a portion of I-81S in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 127. Travelers can expect delays.
wfxrtv.com
Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
wfirnews.com
Coming soon to Roanoke: 30 more rescued beagles
Angels of Assisi plans a second round-trip Friday to the former Envigo breeding facility west of Richmond, bringing back 30 more of the thousands of beagles being rescued and adopted. The shelter is already caring for more than 60 beagles from 10 different litters brought to Roanoke last week, and its executive director says both puppies and moms are doing quite well. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSLS
Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash and fire early Sunday in Roanoke. About 3:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to 3797 Peters Creek Road SW, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue SW. The driver of a car hit a building,...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
WSLS
$1.85 million invested in Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. – A new milestone is now complete in the Melrose neighborhood in Roanoke. On Friday, Roanoke City leaders celebrated the completion of the Melrose-Orange Target Area. After years of input, city leaders listened and took action – they created the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Stan...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
WSLS
Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl
ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
