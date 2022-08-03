Dolly Parton to Celebrate Imagination Library Milestone in West Virginia

Read on outsider.com
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
connect-bridgeport.com
Dolly Parton to Visit the Mountain State to Celebrate Milestone Relating to Success of Imagination Library
Singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton will visit Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 9, to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month.
‘Sweet By and By’: Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton & Randy Travis Each Made the Hymn Sound So Sweet
“Sweet By and By” is one of the sweetest gospel tunes ever recorded. And it’s been recorded by just about everyone, from Nat King Cole and Wayne Newton to Burl Ives and Johnny Cash. No matter how it’s titled—”In the Sweet By and By,” “In the Sweet Bye...
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
Chris Stapleton Spotted At Local Walmart Buying Supplies For Kentucky Flood Victims
Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people and counting, with hundreds of Kentuckians still unaccounted for. Thousands and thousands are without shelter, power, food… basic necessities like soap and toothpaste. Homes have been destroyed, roadways and infrastructure, and even cell service was out. According to Courier...
Chris Stapleton Meets 6-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs In Kentucky Walmart, Her Mom Says “It Was So, So Special”
At this point, I’m running out of good things to say about Chris Stapleton. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can to help local law enforcement, and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
Judith Durham, ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer for the Seekers, Dead at 79
The lead singer of The Seekers, Judith Durham, died on Saturday. She was 79. Her group had a bunch of hits, but none was bigger than “Georgy Girl.” It was released in 1967. Do you remember it? Check it out below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=32&v=wsIbfYEizLk&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript...
Nashville Mainstay Emily Nenni Announces Normaltown Records Debut with New Single ‘On the Ranch’
If you’ve frequented Robert’s Western World or Santa’s Pub in Nashville, you’ve probably heard Emily Nenni live. She’s been a mainstay at both venues for years. If you haven’t heard of her but love country music, you’re going to want to check her out. Today, Nenni announced her label debut with a brand-new single. “On the Ranch” is our first look at her upcoming Normaltown/ New West Records release and the project’s title track. Check it out below.
Naomi Judd’s Family Granted Court Order To Keep Death Records Private
This week, news leaked that Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. Naomi died in May, and rather than leave her daughters in her will, she chose to make her longtime husband Larry Strickland the executor of her estate. The decree read that “he will have full discretion and authority over her assets without the approval of any court.”
‘Bonanza’: How Hoss Actor Dan Blocker Earned a Purple Heart
For 13 seasons Dan Blocker played Hoss on classic tv western Bonanza, but before that, he saw serious action in the Korean War. At 6’4 and 320 pounds, Dan Blocker was always a kindhearted giant. He was a star football player while attending college in Texas. Blocker was drafted into the Army after completing a master’s degree in drama in 1950. He was serving in the Korean War the next year.
