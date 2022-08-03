Dolly Parton to Celebrate Imagination Library Milestone in West Virginia

If you’ve frequented Robert’s Western World or Santa’s Pub in Nashville, you’ve probably heard Emily Nenni live. She’s been a mainstay at both venues for years. If you haven’t heard of her but love country music, you’re going to want to check her out. Today, Nenni announced her label debut with a brand-new single. “On the Ranch” is our first look at her upcoming Normaltown/ New West Records release and the project’s title track. Check it out below.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO