ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Dolly Parton to Celebrate Imagination Library Milestone in West Virginia

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on outsider.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home

Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
CELEBRITIES
connect-bridgeport.com

Dolly Parton to Visit the Mountain State to Celebrate Milestone Relating to Success of Imagination Library

Singer, songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton will visit Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, August 9, to celebrate the successful statewide coverage of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and provides a high quality, age-appropriate book each month.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
City
Ireland, WV
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Outsider.com

Judith Durham, ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer for the Seekers, Dead at 79

The lead singer of The Seekers, Judith Durham, died on Saturday. She was 79. Her group had a bunch of hits, but none was bigger than “Georgy Girl.” It was released in 1967. Do you remember it? Check it out below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=32&v=wsIbfYEizLk&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Outsider.com

Nashville Mainstay Emily Nenni Announces Normaltown Records Debut with New Single ‘On the Ranch’

If you’ve frequented Robert’s Western World or Santa’s Pub in Nashville, you’ve probably heard Emily Nenni live. She’s been a mainstay at both venues for years. If you haven’t heard of her but love country music, you’re going to want to check her out. Today, Nenni announced her label debut with a brand-new single. “On the Ranch” is our first look at her upcoming Normaltown/ New West Records release and the project’s title track. Check it out below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd’s Family Granted Court Order To Keep Death Records Private

This week, news leaked that Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. Naomi died in May, and rather than leave her daughters in her will, she chose to make her longtime husband Larry Strickland the executor of her estate. The decree read that “he will have full discretion and authority over her assets without the approval of any court.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: How Hoss Actor Dan Blocker Earned a Purple Heart

For 13 seasons Dan Blocker played Hoss on classic tv western Bonanza, but before that, he saw serious action in the Korean War. At 6’4 and 320 pounds, Dan Blocker was always a kindhearted giant. He was a star football player while attending college in Texas. Blocker was drafted into the Army after completing a master’s degree in drama in 1950. He was serving in the Korean War the next year.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

530K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy