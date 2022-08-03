Read on www.cbssports.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money
Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
Fernando Tatis Jr. sent on rehab assignment
Padres manager Bob Melvin announced on Friday that Fernando Tatis Jr. has been sent on a rehab assignment at San Antonio. He will play shortstop, center field and DH some as well.
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
CBS Sports
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
Yardbarker
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moving back to reserve role
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: On bench for afternoon game
Ozuna will sit for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Ozuna has struggled to a .152/.176/.273 line across his last eight games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .670. Travis d'Arnaud will serve as the designated hitter for the afternoon game, but Ozuna should return for the nightcap.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Travis Jankowski: Designated for assignment
Jankowski was designated for assignment Friday. Primarily used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Jankowski is hitless in his last 30 MLB at-bats. Jake Lamb will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Reds' Hunter Greene: Getting tests done in Cincy
Greene, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, will have tests done in Cincinnati and is without a timetable to return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. According to manager David Bell, this is something Greene has felt from time to time this season and he...
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Mets' Mark Canha: Not starting afternoon game
Canha will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta. Canha finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games, all of which have come against righties. Tyler Naquin starts against right-hander Jake Odorizzi in this contest, but Canha should return to left field against southpaw Max Fried in the nightcap.
