Read on www.kcbd.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Isolated showers possible Friday evening, overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again isolated to scattered showers and some thunderstorms through Friday evening and possibly late tonight. A few of the storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall and winds gusts over 50 mph with frequent lightning. Coverage will likely be less than on Thursday evening. Moving...
KCBD
Hot & Sunny Weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful weekend ahead of us with highs in the 90s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. A sunny and dry start to your Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the 70s across the South Plains. Quickly warming up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph.
KCBD
Scattered showers Thursday, mostly dry Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain activity we saw across the South Plains this afternoon/evening will begin to clear out overnight, but there will be another chance for isolated showers Friday afternoon for some. Showers and storms clearing out tonight with leave us with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight will fall...
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
KCBD
Best rain chance of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After yesterday’s heat, the hottest of the week, today brings spotty showers and thundershowers back to the area. The best chance of rain of the week. As forecast, Lubbock yesterday recorded a peak temperature of 103°. Nine degrees above the average for the date but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
KCBD
Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few areas in the KCBD viewing area received some much needed rain last night. The Lubbock airport only picked up 0.04 inches. Rain chances are slimmer today with dry conditions returning for all this weekend. A look at rain totals from last nights rain. Some isolated...
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
KCBD
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with D&D Construction to perform fiber optic cable work. The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug 8. It should only take two days to complete.
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Idaho
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Idaho, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Idaho is full of life and loves to party! Staff says he loves attention and loves cuddles even more. He also loves to sunbathe and hang out with his dog friends. Idaho is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
KCBD
Drought leads to smaller grape crop for Lubbock growers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a tough growing season for most producers in Texas, including those who grow grapes. At Llano Estacado Winery, making wine has been a little tougher. “This year it seems like that most of the juices coming out early and not sustaining out through...
Lawsuit demands end to electronic voting machines in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people sued Lubbock County Commissioners Monday to stop the use of electronic voting systems. They also demanded “proper investigations and reconciliation” of elections in the last two years. The lawsuit demands, among other things, that Lubbock County “implement a precinct level hand-marked paper ballot and hand counting system.” The county already […]
Comments / 0