DBusiness Daily Update: Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team. Oakland...
Dickinson Wright Adds Angelique Neal to Ann Arbor Office
Dickinson Wright, a law firm based in Detroit, has announced Angelique Neal has joined the firm’s Ann Arbor office as of counsel. Neal brings more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of federal tax law, federal and state tax controversy, and reporting compliance issues with offshore financial accounts and other assets.
Home Repair Platform of O2 Investment in Bloomfield Hills Acquires Texas Firm
Capital Construction Holdings, the roof and home exterior repair and restoration platform of Bloomfield Hills’ O2 Investment Partners, has acquired Linear Roofing & General Contractors based in Dallas. Founded by Kirt Linington and Neil Palmer, Linear is a provider of residential and commercial roof replacement and repair in the...
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Announces New CEO
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit has appointed Gary Purushotham to CEO. Purushotham will succeed Kathy Donovan, who has been serving as Interim CEO since February. She will continue in their roles as CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and COO of the DMC. Purushotham brings DMC more than 25...
Bosch in Farmington Hills Names Peter Tadros Regional President of Powertrain Solutions
Bosch, with North American headquarters in Farmington Hills, announced Peter Tadros as the new regional president of its powertrain solutions division in North America. Tadros brings 20 years of experience to role. A seasoned leader with experience with Bosch in Germany and North America, Tadros assumes leadership of the Powertrain Solutions business in North America. He is responsible for manufacturing, engineering, finance, and sales in the North American region.
Angela Hospice Home Care
Angela Hospice Home Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Livonia that provides hospice services, palliative care, and grief care. It’s hospice care program offers adult, pediatric, and prenatal hospice care along with tele-hospice services. Its free grief care programs include one-on-one counseling along with group support sessions. Another program is Camp Monarch, which is designed to provide a fun, supportive, and therapeutic camp environment where kids ages 5 to 17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
