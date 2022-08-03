ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

Dickinson Wright Adds Angelique Neal to Ann Arbor Office

Dickinson Wright, a law firm based in Detroit, has announced Angelique Neal has joined the firm’s Ann Arbor office as of counsel. Neal brings more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of federal tax law, federal and state tax controversy, and reporting compliance issues with offshore financial accounts and other assets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Home Repair Platform of O2 Investment in Bloomfield Hills Acquires Texas Firm

Capital Construction Holdings, the roof and home exterior repair and restoration platform of Bloomfield Hills’ O2 Investment Partners, has acquired Linear Roofing & General Contractors based in Dallas. Founded by Kirt Linington and Neil Palmer, Linear is a provider of residential and commercial roof replacement and repair in the...
TEXAS STATE
dbusiness.com

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Announces New CEO

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit has appointed Gary Purushotham to CEO. Purushotham will succeed Kathy Donovan, who has been serving as Interim CEO since February. She will continue in their roles as CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and COO of the DMC. Purushotham brings DMC more than 25...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
Detroit, MI
Business
dbusiness.com

Bosch in Farmington Hills Names Peter Tadros Regional President of Powertrain Solutions

Bosch, with North American headquarters in Farmington Hills, announced Peter Tadros as the new regional president of its powertrain solutions division in North America. Tadros brings 20 years of experience to role. A seasoned leader with experience with Bosch in Germany and North America, Tadros assumes leadership of the Powertrain Solutions business in North America. He is responsible for manufacturing, engineering, finance, and sales in the North American region.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

Angela Hospice Home Care

Angela Hospice Home Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Livonia that provides hospice services, palliative care, and grief care. It’s hospice care program offers adult, pediatric, and prenatal hospice care along with tele-hospice services. Its free grief care programs include one-on-one counseling along with group support sessions. Another program is Camp Monarch, which is designed to provide a fun, supportive, and therapeutic camp environment where kids ages 5 to 17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
LIVONIA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy