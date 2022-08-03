Angela Hospice Home Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Livonia that provides hospice services, palliative care, and grief care. It’s hospice care program offers adult, pediatric, and prenatal hospice care along with tele-hospice services. Its free grief care programs include one-on-one counseling along with group support sessions. Another program is Camp Monarch, which is designed to provide a fun, supportive, and therapeutic camp environment where kids ages 5 to 17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

