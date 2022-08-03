ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Redwood Memorial Hospital Receives Five Star Rating

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kymkemp.com

Comments / 3

Related
North Coast Journal

Public Health Reports Two More COVID Deaths

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another two COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 28. Five new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 15 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today were Humboldt County's 153rd and 154th since the pandemic began.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Vacancy on Governing Board of Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District:. A vacancy exists on the Governing Board of Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District as of August 1, 2022. Interested, qualified residents of the District are asked to submit a letter of interest and resume containing a statement of qualifications and other information which will assist the Governing Board in making a selection. Materials must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
County
Humboldt County, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FLIGHTS to SEATTLE? Big Fed Grant Gives Humboldt a Shot at Attracting Service to Portland or the Emerald City, County Says

Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route. The SCASDP grant program is designed to help...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three New HAF & WRCF Board Members Announced

Press release from the Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation:. Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation announced this week the addition of three new board of directors: Alex Ozaki-McNeill, Alan Nidiffer and Dr. Keith Flamer. The three new board directors join current directors Raquel Ortega, secretary,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best Things to Do in Eureka, California

It’s no surprise that the definition of “eureka” is “a cry of joy or satisfaction when one finds or discovers something,” as the city of Eureka, California, is sure to bring a lot of joy to anyone who visits. With so many unique things to...
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Cms
kymkemp.com

Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area

Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted at 7:36 p.m.:. Due to #SixRiversLightningComplex Fire, an immediate #EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj (1/2) EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E063, HUM-E064, and HUM-E077-B, south/southeast of...
ENVIRONMENT
lostcoastoutpost.com

EUREKA ELECTIONS: Meet Some Candidates for the November General Election! Bergel Announces Bid for Mayor, Castellano Launches Reelection Campaign, Three Additional Candidates Vie for Council Seats

I know, we just did this song and dance a month or two ago with county offices, but this November’s General Election will be all about city offices. The City of Eureka, for example, has three seats on the City Council that will be up for a vote as well as the mayorship.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
kymkemp.com

Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO

Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

Help Us, Help You

Today, like many days, readers poured onto our website to learn about a fire–today it was threatening to spread into the wildland. Some days the fire is close to home (literally, we brought you information this afternoon as we packed our own Go-Bags and prepared our place for a possible fire.) Other days, the information is from further away–in counties across northwestern California. This last week, we’ve brought you the latest news on the fires and floods happening is Siskiyou County. Our photographer, Mark McKenna, was in the danger zone capturing images like the one below.
PHILLIPSVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies

A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Altercation at Best Western Triggers Large Law Enforcement Response

Cal Fire personnel responded to an alarm at the Best Western in Garberville on Thursday night. However, they arrived at an incident that was not a fire. Instead, an altercation was occurring between several individuals. City Ambulance also responded. Humboldt County Sherrif’s Office was requested to respond to the incident...
GARBERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata council unanomously votes to let outdoor event go past city curfew

ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City council voted unanimously to let Arcane Artists host upcoming music and dance events until 1 a.m. A series of live music events in Arcata has been expanded from a 10 p.m. end time to 1 a.m. to ensure individuals who work late hours get the chance to participate. The council also took into consideration that some parts of the event have a fire show, meaning it could only take place in the night hours when there is no daylight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy