Redwood Memorial Hospital Receives Five Star Rating

Public Health Reports Two More COVID Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another two COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 28. Five new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 15 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today were Humboldt County's 153rd and 154th since the pandemic began.
2 New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations, 181 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s as well as one aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations including four residents in their 70s and one aged 80 or older were also reported.
Vacancy on Governing Board of Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District
Press release from the Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District:. A vacancy exists on the Governing Board of Southern Humboldt Community Healthcare District as of August 1, 2022. Interested, qualified residents of the District are asked to submit a letter of interest and resume containing a statement of qualifications and other information which will assist the Governing Board in making a selection. Materials must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Department of Aviation Receives Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Aviation:. Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route.
FLIGHTS to SEATTLE? Big Fed Grant Gives Humboldt a Shot at Attracting Service to Portland or the Emerald City, County Says
Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route.
Three New HAF & WRCF Board Members Announced
Press release from the Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation:. Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation announced this week the addition of three new board of directors: Alex Ozaki-McNeill, Alan Nidiffer and Dr. Keith Flamer. The three new board directors join current directors Raquel Ortega, secretary,...
Fire forcing an evacuation warning in the area of Salyer in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
12 Best Things to Do in Eureka, California
It’s no surprise that the definition of “eureka” is “a cry of joy or satisfaction when one finds or discovers something,” as the city of Eureka, California, is sure to bring a lot of joy to anyone who visits. With so many unique things to...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Douglas City (Douglas City, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle accident on Thursday afternoon. The motorcyclist slammed into an empty logging truck. The motorcyclist died following the head-on collision.
Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted at 7:36 p.m.:. Due to #SixRiversLightningComplex Fire, an immediate #EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for zones HUM-E077-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-E061, south and east of Willow Creek. See map: tinyurl.com/2p87nzmj (1/2) EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E063, HUM-E064, and HUM-E077-B, south/southeast of...
EUREKA ELECTIONS: Meet Some Candidates for the November General Election! Bergel Announces Bid for Mayor, Castellano Launches Reelection Campaign, Three Additional Candidates Vie for Council Seats
I know, we just did this song and dance a month or two ago with county offices, but this November’s General Election will be all about city offices. The City of Eureka, for example, has three seats on the City Council that will be up for a vote as well as the mayorship.
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services Issues an Advisory to Willow Creek Area After Multiple Fires
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted,. ADVISORY: Due to #wildfire activity, the @HumCoSO is issuing an ADVISORY for the Willow Creek area. There are no evacuation orders or warnings at this time. Please open locked gates for fire personnel access and be ready to go at a moment’s notice. tinyurl.com/5d2eyd4e.
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Six Rivers NF Lists More Fires] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported
Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
Harper Motors Purchases Eureka’s Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Dealership From Lithia
After more than a century of selling cars and trucks in Eureka, the Harper family is expanding its already impressive line of vehicle brands with the purchase of one of the region’s largest dealerships: the Lithia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT franchise on South Broadway in Eureka. The Harpers,...
Over 500 Acres Burning Around Willow Creek This Evening as Latest Info on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Released
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. CORRAL: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Tish Tang Ridge. WATERMAN: Approx. 75 acres. Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02 Forest Route 4. CEDAR: Approx 80 acres. Hose lay around fire. Multiple resources on-scene,...
Evacuation Orders Issued for Residents east of Willow Creek by HCSO and Evacuation Warnings Issued for Residents Near Salyer by TCSO
Video by Nicholas Holliday taken before 3:30 of the Oak Fire on Oak Knob. ******NEW ORDERS/EVACUATIONS ISSUED at 7:36 p.m. Click this link for more recent information: Evacuation Orders and Warnings Expand as of 7:36 p.m. for Residents of the Willow Creek Area********************. ________________________________________________. Multiple lightning fires are burning across...
Help Us, Help You
Today, like many days, readers poured onto our website to learn about a fire–today it was threatening to spread into the wildland. Some days the fire is close to home (literally, we brought you information this afternoon as we packed our own Go-Bags and prepared our place for a possible fire.) Other days, the information is from further away–in counties across northwestern California. This last week, we’ve brought you the latest news on the fires and floods happening is Siskiyou County. Our photographer, Mark McKenna, was in the danger zone capturing images like the one below.
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
Altercation at Best Western Triggers Large Law Enforcement Response
Cal Fire personnel responded to an alarm at the Best Western in Garberville on Thursday night. However, they arrived at an incident that was not a fire. Instead, an altercation was occurring between several individuals. City Ambulance also responded. Humboldt County Sherrif’s Office was requested to respond to the incident...
Arcata council unanomously votes to let outdoor event go past city curfew
ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City council voted unanimously to let Arcane Artists host upcoming music and dance events until 1 a.m. A series of live music events in Arcata has been expanded from a 10 p.m. end time to 1 a.m. to ensure individuals who work late hours get the chance to participate. The council also took into consideration that some parts of the event have a fire show, meaning it could only take place in the night hours when there is no daylight.
