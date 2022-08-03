First responders practice rail safety with CSX Responder Incident Train in Walbridge

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Turnpike traffic has increased in the first six months of 2022 compared to last year, even in spite of recent fuel price headaches. Passenger cars and commercial trucks added up to a total of 23,700,999, up 4.6% from the first six months of 2021. Passenger vehicles increased 4.9% to 17,258,185 while trucks went up 3.7% to 6,442,814.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO