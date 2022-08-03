First responders practice rail safety with CSX Responder Incident Train in Walbridge

Read on nbc24.com
Ohio Turnpike sees more traffic in first half of 2022 than same time in 2021
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Turnpike traffic has increased in the first six months of 2022 compared to last year, even in spite of recent fuel price headaches. Passenger cars and commercial trucks added up to a total of 23,700,999, up 4.6% from the first six months of 2021. Passenger vehicles increased 4.9% to 17,258,185 while trucks went up 3.7% to 6,442,814.
Lake Erie Transit opens transfer station at City Hall in downtown Monroe
MONROE, Mich. — Thursday, Lake Erie Transit opened a new Downtown Transfer Station at Monroe City Hall. The 900-square-foot facility features climate control, indoor and covered outdoor seating and disability-friendly restrooms. This provides shelter for riders awaiting bus arrivals. "Before, drivers would pull up and the people would just...
More families seeking assistance for school supply purchases in Wood County
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — This weekend, parents can enjoy a tax-free purchases as many prepare to send their kids back to school. The tax-free weekend comes as poll numbers say many parents believe they will spend more than $600 on back-to-school supplies alone. Back-to-school shopping is supposed to be...
Ottawa County sheriff's deputies investigating body found in ditch
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A man's deceased body was discovered Thursday on the 1700 block of North Rymers Road west of Port Clinton. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible dead body at 7:38 p.m. On scene they found the unidentified victim in a...
The Choice Neighborhood Plan Initiative will provide much needed housing to Toledo
Vanice S. Williams, Council Member, District 4 appeared on WGO during the Choice Neighborhoods Celebration Event at Warren AME Church. She spoke about the importance of the community to have a voice and a choice in their housing needs. For more information CLICK HERE.
Seneca County Museum staff celebrates 80th anniversary with new contents
TIFFIN, Ohio — Local leaders gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Seneca County Museum dedication. The home, built by Tiffin's first millionaire Rezin Shawhan, was deeded by Lynn Troxel before ultimately being dedicated as a museum on Aug. 5, 1942. Marie and Gordon Moore, the...
HOPE Toledo sees off students with 'HOPE Hype' preparation event
TOLEDO, Ohio — HOPE Toledo is preparing to send its Scholars off to post-secondary education this week with a three-day readiness course. The program, which helps secure quality education from pre-K through high school graduation and provides scholarships for studies beyond, gathered its participants from local 2022 graduating classes Thursday at Owens Community College to share inspirational messages and hand out tubs of classroom and dorm supplies.
