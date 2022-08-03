Toledo Pre-Medical & Health Science Academy ready to open

Read on nbc24.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Findlay City Schools celebrate upcoming school year with back-to-school bash
FINDLAY, Ohio — The start of the school year is right around the corner, and Findlay City Schools is working to make sure every new and returning student feels welcome. Families and Findlay City Schools staff braved the heat and threat of rain Friday to celebrate the end of summer and the start of a new school year.
sent-trib.com
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
13abc.com
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
beckersasc.com
Ohio medical office complex with ASC sold
A three-building medical office complex in Toledo, Ohio, has been sold, ReBusiness Online reported Aug. 3. The Regency Medical Campus includes a surgery center, exam rooms, and waiting and treatment areas. The 110,780-square-foot complex was sold to Global Medical REIT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc24.com
The Choice Neighborhood Plan Initiative will provide much needed housing to Toledo
Vanice S. Williams, Council Member, District 4 appeared on WGO during the Choice Neighborhoods Celebration Event at Warren AME Church. She spoke about the importance of the community to have a voice and a choice in their housing needs. For more information CLICK HERE.
Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
13abc.com
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
hollandsfj.us
Metroparks acquires four parcels
At the July 27 meeting, the Metroparks Toledo park board approved four land acquisitions in several parts of Lucas County. Two parcels were purchased adjacent to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side. Both are at 0 Riverside Drive. Lot three, owned by Marina Lofts Acquisitions LLC, sits on 2.2879 acres and was purchased for $345,000. Lot four, owned by ProMedica Health Systems Inc, encompasses 0.9787 acres and was purchased for $232,536.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
13abc.com
Local organizations holding first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Refining Company are holding the first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend. MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors. The neighbors include renters, homeowners, community organizations and local businesses.
sent-trib.com
Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair
Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
Person hit by vehicle by downtown TARTA hub Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. The person's condition is currently unknown. As of 11:12 p.m., North Huron Street is open following a closure due to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hollandsfj.us
Lucas County greenlights two levy requests
Two renewal levies will be on the ballot this November for voters to decide upon. At the July 26 meeting, the Lucas County commissioners approved a request by Imagination Station to place a 0.17-mill, five-year renewalproperty tax levy on the November 8 ballot. According to the county auditor, the levy...
nbc24.com
How athletes stay safe while practicing in extreme heat
TOLEDO, Ohio — Extreme heat can make a person sick. People who work outside or play sports are obviously especially vulnerable — and that includes high school football teams this time of year as they practice. You can practice in the heat, but you have to be careful...
Zip the 'Burg and Rock the Docks return to downtown Perrysburg for a night of family fun
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about last year's "Zip the Burg" event that aired on Aug. 4, 2021. "Zip the 'Burg" and "Rock the Docks" will be returning to Perrysburg for an evening of running, family fun and music. The double-feature event...
13abc.com
New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
nbc24.com
TARTA to reopen downtown hub Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — After closing this week, the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority plans to reopen its Transit Hub on Monday. The service confirmed that the facility's closure on 612 N. Huron St. was due to a plumbing issue. Customers can still purchase one-trip and day passes on any...
13abc.com
Toledo auto shop catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
Comments / 0