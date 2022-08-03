ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

New Addiction Resource for PA Residents

By Jake Sarwar
WOLF
 2 days ago
WOLF

Volunteer shortage at Schuylkill County Fair

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — The Schuylkill County Fair is back again this summer. This year, though, there's been a shortage of workers and volunteers to help out. This year's fair is currently down 25% in workfore in comparison to previous years. It usually takes about 750 people to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Geisinger holds hiring event in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — In Berwick, Geisinger held a hiring event to recruit more workers. The event went from noon to 6pm, to help give information on career opportunities. Attendees got to learn about potential recruitment incentives and other benefits. Openings currently exist in both the inpatient and outpatient...
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

LCTA's Cashless Option

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. — A local transit authority aims to make it easier for riders to pay for fares by installing a “Smart Pay” system. The Luzerne County Transportation Authority or LCTA will be offering a cashless option for riders starting in mid-September. The new system will...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Arrest made following bank robbery

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Police apprehended 35-year-old Daniel Williams on Friday following a bank robbery at the M&T bank in Hanover Township. Police responded to the attempted robbery around 1:00 on Friday afternoon on Sans Souci Parkway. Williams was arraigned and is being held at the Luzerne County...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old

PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Stargaze at Penn State's Friedman Observatory open house

LEHMAN, Pa. (WOLF) — For those who admire the night sky, The Friedman Observatory at Penn State is having an open house to view the stars. The event occurs on Friday nights from 8 to 11:45PM. Those who attend with be able to view stars, galaxies, and other planets.
LEHMAN, PA
WOLF

ATV riders causing mayhem in area of Luzerne County

DUYREA, Pa, (WOLF) — Duryea police have received multiple reports of ATV riders along with a dirtbike rider performing acts of vandalism to drivers in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea. On July 29 around 8 PM, Police were dispatched to Coxton Road. A woman reported while she...
DURYEA, PA
WOLF

Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident

WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Wanted murder suspect arrested in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A man wanted in relation to a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested Thursday in Williamsport. Williamsport Bureau of Police along with the United States Marshal Service and Philadelphia Police Department, took Marcus Anthony Bell into custody. Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia to face charges.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Helicopter crash in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A helicopter crashed in a backyard field in Lehighton Wednesday afternoon. It was reported a red 4-passenger helicopter crashed in a field, landing on its side behind a home in the 700 block of Orioles Dr. just before 1 PM. The helicopter had 3...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fatal motorcycle accident in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle in East Stroudsburg Wednesday. Stroud Regional Police Department reports it happened around 11:30 PM on South Cortland Street. Police were dispatched to find a motorcycle crashed and the man was unconscious with multiple injuries. The man...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police: Woman abducted from distribution center parking lot by ex-boyfriend

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend at her place of work on Wednesday. According to court papers, a manager contacted Pittston Police after her employee did not return from her 15-minute break around 1:30 PM while working at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Pittston.
PITTSTON, PA
WOLF

Police looking for runaway teen in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL. Pa. (WOLF) — The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teenage girl. Police are attempting to locate 13-year-old Avaree Roeder. She is described as 5'4", 160 pounds with blue eyes, blonde & black hair and a black loop nose piercing.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA

