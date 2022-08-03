Coast Guard, partner organizations to remove pollution threat from sinking ferry Astoria, OR; More about the sinking fromThe Ship Report

Read on www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
Manzanita & Pacific City Transfer Stations Open Regular Hours
The Manzanita and Pacific City Transfer Stations are now open during normal hours and normal days beginning on August 4th. Pacific City: Friday & Saturday from 9am to 4pm. Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Monday from 9am to 4pm. The Household Hazardous Waste Event will occur as scheduled Saturday from...
North Coast fire departments work together to rescue dog stuck on cliffside in early morning hours of August 3rd
At approximately 1230am on August 3, 2022, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Seaside Fire Department were dispatched to assist Cannon Beach Fire Department with rescuing a dog stuck on a cliffside at Hug Point State Recreation Site. The Australian Shepherd, named Gnocchi, had fallen from the cliffside trail and...
Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors Pre-Budget Workshop & Regular Board Meeting August 16, 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District, 1115 Pacific Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings. • 4:30 p.m. Pre-Budget Workshop. • 6:00 p.m.- Regular Board Meeting. Action items include:. • Any other matters that...
Tillamook County Transportation District PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting August 18, 2022
Agenda items will include General Manager’s Financial, Operational, and Service Reports. The agenda also includes Action & Discussion Items, and Director’s and staff Comments & Concerns. Participants are welcome to join this meeting virtually. To attend by phone, please dial: +1 (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 873 0068 5125.
Nehalem Bay Winery: Day of The Dog Celebration, Fundraiser & Concert Featuring Dr Matt’s Band: Rendered Magic! August 6th to benefit Local Animal Charities
Join us at the Nehalem Bay Winery on Saturday Aug 6, 2 PM to 5 PM for our annual Day of The Dog Celebration. This event is a special fundraiser supporting 3 local animal rescue organizations: Animal Haven by the Sea Rescue North Tillamook County Animal Rescue, Tillamook Animal Shelter, and United Paws of Tillamook.
FARMERS MARKET SEASON: It’s the Bounty! Peaches, Berries and More! SNAP Recipients can get $20 of Fruit, Veggies FREE with Double Up Food Bucks
The peaches, berries and more are finally coming into season – it’s been a slow start, and Fulton Farms reports that they’ll have Rich Lady peaches – and they’re dandies, too – White-flesh Donut peaches; Honey Haven yellow nectarine; Polar Gem white nectarine; Flavor Punch pluot; Draper blueberry …maybe Albion strawberry…maybe Katata blackberry. See them at the Manzanita Farmers Market on Fridays and other markets throughout the region.
Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approves Oceanside incorporation vote to be on ballot Nov. 8th
EDITOR’S NOTE: Third time’s the charm … at a historic time for the community of Oceanside as they celebrate 100 years as a community, and with the final formality at today’s August 3rd Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting that approved the petition for the incorporation of the city of Oceanside. The people of Oceanside will vote to become a city on November 8th. Historic in many ways, as there have only been three attempts in the last century to establish a new city in Oregon. Here are details from Oceansiders United.
