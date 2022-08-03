Coast Guard, partner organizations to remove pollution threat from sinking ferry Astoria, OR; More about the sinking fromThe Ship Report

EDITOR’S NOTE: Third time’s the charm … at a historic time for the community of Oceanside as they celebrate 100 years as a community, and with the final formality at today’s August 3rd Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting that approved the petition for the incorporation of the city of Oceanside. The people of Oceanside will vote to become a city on November 8th. Historic in many ways, as there have only been three attempts in the last century to establish a new city in Oregon. Here are details from Oceansiders United.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO