Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault

SCRANTON, Pa. -Two people have been found guilty in a Monroe County man's drug-related death. Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, 47, both of Stroudsburg, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, according to a news release from the FBI.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO