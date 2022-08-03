Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault

Read on fox56.com
State police investigate death of 3-month-old
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
WOLF
WOLF
WOLF
Man facing charges after bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up after allegedly robbing a bank in Luzerne County. Footage from a viewer show the moment police caught up with Daniel Williams. According to police, Williams robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
WOLF
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash damages brewing business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing business in Luzerne County is left with a lot of damage after a car crashed into its building in Plymouth. According to Bearded Barrel Brewing's Facebook page, a car crashed into its building and into a fermentation room on West Main Street after a can release party.
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Pennsylvania house fire; criminal probe underway
Pennsylvania State Police say the children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7.
Ten Killed In Nescopeck Fire Identified
Three children and seven adults died in a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Luzerne County, PA on Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. The blaze broke out on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Ten people died fire while three adults were able to escape, police said.
WOLF
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man convicted in deadly 2021 Bethlehem stabbing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has been convicted in a deadly stabbing in Bethlehem last year. The Northampton County District Attorney's office announced Friday that 30-year-old Jose Leon was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 35-year-old Elson Aviles. Investigators say last October, Leon stabbed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
Pa. man claims a police officer shocked him six times while he was having an epileptic seizure
WILLIAMSPORT-A Columbia County man has accused a police officer of repeatedly employing a Taser on him despite knowing he suffers from epilepsy. Jeremy Timko, 48, who was never charged, makes the allegation in a suit filed Friday in U.S. Middle Court against Hemlock Twp., its Police Chief Michael Van Dine, and Officer Scott Traugh.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.
PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
Two convicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce two people were found guilty to conspire to distribute herion and fentanyl which resulted in death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas,47, both of Stroudsburg were found guilty for a December 2020 death of a 32-year-old Monroe County man. Investigators […]
