WLUC
Man arrested for OUI after single-car rollover crash in Wells Township
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs - 3rd offense following a single-car rollover crash on Danforth Road early Wednesday morning. Escanaba Public Safety identified the driver as Fred Arthur Patterson. Public Safety says officers responded to the crash around 12:54...
wnmufm.org
Power pole severed, man arrested in Escanaba crash
ESCANABA, MI— A man was arrested after his car severed a power pole in Escanaba early Wednesday morning. Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched around 12:55 a.m. to Danforth Road, east of the Danforth hill train crossing. They say the vehicle was westbound when it went into the...
wnmufm.org
Menominee Township domestic incident ends in two arrests
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people were arrested, following an incident in Menominee Township Thursday morning. Detectives and deputies from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office closed off 18th Avenue from 25th Street to West Drive and asked residents to avoid the area. Officers later arrested a 26-year-old man for...
WLUC
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Police responded to a domestic assault and a report of a man with a gun at 7:22 a.m. Thursday on 18th Avenue in Menominee Township. The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee City Police Department were alerted that a man with a handgun had barricaded himself inside the residence at W6122 18th Ave.
Fox11online.com
One person in custody in Menominee standoff
(WLUK) -- Marinette County authorities are assisting Michigan authorities in a standoff incident in Menominee. A portion of 18th Avenue is closed from 25th Street to West Drive. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. No other details on the situation were provided.
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
The Michigan Ghost Town of Pines, in Schoolcraft County
Here's a little Michigan Ghost Town that has very little written about it – even in the 'Michigan Ghost Town' books. It's the little village of Pines, located in the Upper Peninsula's Schoolcraft County. All that's left is a building that looks like it might have been a little...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Hope At The Inn Looks To Become Its Own Non-Profit Entity
The Salvation Army is pleased to announce that Hope at the Inn (HATI) has begun to pursue their independent status as a non-profit. HATI has operated for the past 10 years under the charitable license of The Salvation Army, and The Salvation Army has operated as the fiduciary for this organization. The board of HATI informed The Salvation Army that they will now operate as an independently funded organization.
In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
Fox11online.com
Voters reject Menominee Area School District's $67.6 million referendum
MENOMINEE, MICH. (WLUK) – Voters rejected both referendums Tuesday for construction in the Menominee Area School District. Question 1 was for a new K-3 school at $41.5 million. The results were: NO, 1,956 to YES, 1,128, a 63%-37% margin. Question 2 was for work at the middle/high school at...
