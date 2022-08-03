The Salvation Army is pleased to announce that Hope at the Inn (HATI) has begun to pursue their independent status as a non-profit. HATI has operated for the past 10 years under the charitable license of The Salvation Army, and The Salvation Army has operated as the fiduciary for this organization. The board of HATI informed The Salvation Army that they will now operate as an independently funded organization.

