Happy Basset presents ‘6 beers for 6 years’ celebrating their anniversary

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Come celebrate at Happy Bassets’ 6th year anniversary.

Starting on Aug. 12 at 11 a.m., Happy Basset Brewery will be celebrating their anniversary by featuring six draft beers and many activities to get involved in. This event will run through Aug. 14, ending with Basset bingo from 3-5 p.m.

The six featured beers are:

Belgian Trippel

Barrel Aged Double IPA

Smoothie Sour Beer

Imperial Juicy Hazy IPA

Bringing back a classic the Knight Ryder

Imperial Seltzer

Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance on Happy Bassets’ Facebook page once it gets closer to Aug. 12. Dogs are always welcome at the Happy Basset, especially while celebrating their upcoming anniversary.

Event lineup:

FRIDAY:

11AM: All six beers released

8PM-11PM: The Band Switch In Time

SATURDAY:

11AM-SOLD OUT- Full BBQ Menu

12PM-2PM: Beer and Food pairing with all 6 beers for 6 years (You can call in to purchase tickets for this).

3PM-6PM: Restless Native

8PM-11PM: The band Alter Ego

SUNDAY:

10AM-2PM: Basset Brunch

12PM-3PM: Donknado

3PM-5PM: Basset Bingo

