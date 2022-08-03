Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
Indiana Congresswoman, 2 staffers among 4 killed in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, two of her staffers and a fourth person were killed Wednesday in car crash. The crash happened at around 12:32 p.m. in Elkhart County near Nappanee, according to our newspaper partners at Goshen News. Walorski and two of...
Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
‘Law says I can kill you’: Indiana prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Indiana funeral director's license suspended as investigation into improperly stored bodies continues
JEFFERSONVILLE — The licenses for an Indiana funeral director and his facility have been suspended more than a month after 31 unrefrigerated corpses were found in body bags throughout the facility. Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender the licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family...
Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas agriculture commissioner
AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family
VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls
A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
