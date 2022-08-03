ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
Indiana lawmakers settle on $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for Hoosiers. It looks like they’ll have to settle for $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief […]
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town

LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been...
Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas agriculture commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
Indiana mom thanks Navy recruiter that rescued her family

VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana Navy recruiter put his training to use close to home last week, saving the lives of two young children. According to the Department of Defense, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bobby Weaver was headed to work in Valparaiso on July 25 when the car that was traveling in front of him lost control, struck an emergency vehicle and went off the road into a deep ditch.
VALPARAISO, IN
Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls

A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
